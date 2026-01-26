Some lucky folks are getting a nice surprise when they check their email or log in to their airline loyalty account — they've been gifted status.

We are getting reports that members of both Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus are being gifted elite status or having their existing status extended — even when they haven't met the qualification requirements for 2026.

Delta email to loyalty member granted gifted status. DELTA AIR LINES

Travel writer Karen Schaler shared with me that she'd been considering extreme lengths to keep Delta Air Lines Gold Medallion status at the end of last year, but in the end, she gave up just a few hundred Medallion Qualification Dollars short of requalifying. But midway through January, she received an email from Delta telling her that she would remain a Gold Medallion after all.

"Karen, you were so close to achieving Gold Medallion Status this year. Because your loyalty means the world to us, we're making it official — Gold Medallion Status is yours," read the email.

Now that's a surprise and delight moment!

Schaler said, "Well, all that worrying for nothing ... Glad I didn't try to travel or get a hotel ... this is a VERY nice surprise!!!"

When asked about the gesture, Delta told TPG that "SkyMiles knows that loyalty is personal. It's built on trust and grows when Members feel recognized and valued. That's why we're always looking for thoughtful ways to acknowledge and celebrate our most engaged Members."

It appears to be happening to a few lucky folks but not everyone. My own status will drop from Diamond Medallion down to Silver Medallion next month. I was just a few hundred MQDs away from earning Gold Medallion status, but I sadly didn't get bumped up to that level.

The author's Delta profile, including a note on changing Medallion status. DELTA AIR LINES

Indeed, a Delta spokesperson told me that gifted status was part of Delta's ongoing efforts to recognize engagement and is handled on a case-by-case basis.

TPG reader Jill Kaplan Holze said she was a United Airlines Premier Platinum member last year but "was not even close to it for 2026." She said her status was extended for 2026, and so was her mom's and both sons'!

AJ Smith, TPG's senior vice president of content and audience growth, also got her status extended by United.

"Welcome back to MileagePlus Premier Silver status. We're excited to share that we've extended your status for 2026 in recognition of your loyalty to MileagePlus," AJ's note from United said.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 AJ's Premier Silver status notification. UNITED AIRLINES 0 1

That's a pretty nice surprise from United.

Meanwhile, American Airlines' status year hasn't ended yet. It runs until Feb. 28. No word yet on whether the carrier will gift status or offer soft landings for American Airlines AAdvantage members, but it is already giving members the ability to use miles or cash to buy elite status valid through March 31, 2027.

Most of the offers we've seen at TPG so far are not super compelling, but take a look if you are shy of requalifying and see if it might be worth it for you.

Some of the offers we've seen?

$529 or 53,000 miles to secure AAdvantage Platinum status

$1,979 or 198,000 miles to secure AAdvantage Executive Platinum status

$799 or 80,000 miles to secure AAdvantage Platinum Pro status

There are probably more compelling ways to requalify, and there's still more than a month to re-up your status.

Bottom line

Delta One cabin. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Elite status is less valuable than it used to be, with fewer upgrades available and airline miles that don't quite stretch as far as they used to. Still, status can unlock some great perks, and it is truly painful to lose the status you've gotten used to having.

Maybe you'll be one of the lucky ones who gets a gift of status or is granted a soft landing.

Either way, there's always next year.

