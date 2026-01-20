If you haven't reached your desired American Airlines AAdvantage elite status yet, the qualification deadline of Feb. 28 is rapidly approaching. Although you still have the rest of January and February to earn Loyalty Points toward your desired status, American Airlines AAdvantage is already providing offers to use miles or cash to buy elite status valid through March 31, 2027.

You can go to the AAdvantage status offer landing page and log in to see what offer you have. Then, read on for what you should know about these offers and some of the offers TPG staffers have seen in their accounts.

AAdvantage buy-up status offers

Here are some offers we've seen at TPG. Keep in mind that these are targeted to individual members based on their "account activity, travel with American, and related details," according to the program's terms and conditions. As such, your offer may differ from those seen by the following TPG staffers.

Senior editorial director Nick Ewen currently holds AAdvantage Platinum status and has earned 72,954 Loyalty Points so far this qualification year. This leaves him 2,046 Loyalty Points away from requalifying for Platinum, and he received an offer to secure Platinum for $529 or 53,000 AAdvantage miles. Nick said he's not interested in paying that much to close the small gap, especially since he'll earn at least another 993 Loyalty Points from his January spending on his Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees).

Lead writer Katie Genter currently has AAdvantage Platinum Pro status — which she thinks is a sweet spot in the AAdvantage program — and is 4,087 Loyalty Points short of the 125,000 points required to requalify for the tier. She received an offer to secure Platinum Pro status for $799 or 80,000 AAdvantage miles, but she instead plans to earn the remaining Loyalty Points through credit card spending and a few flights.

Senior writer Tanner Saunders has already requalified for AAdvantage Platinum status with 94,015 Loyalty Points. However, he received an offer to secure Platinum Pro — which requires 125,000 Loyalty Points — for $3,735 or 373,500 AAdvantage miles.

Director of content operations Andrea Rotondo currently has AAdvantage Executive Platinum status and is about 20,000 Loyalty Points short of the 200,000 required to requalify for this status. She received an offer to secure Executive Platinum status for $1,979 or 198,000 AAdvantage miles, which she called "expensive," noting, "There are far cheaper ways to earn 20,000 Loyalty Points than paying nearly $2,000." She will earn the final Loyalty Points she needs via spending on her AAdvantage credit card and taking one additional trip.

Some AAdvantage members don't have any offers. For example, director of content Carly Helfand held AAdvantage Gold status through early January via an Instant Status Pass offer. However, she only earned 3,570 Loyalty Points and hence isn't surprised she doesn't have an offer. Similarly, senior editor Lyndsey Matthews has AAdvantage Platinum through April 30 via an Instant Status Pass and has earned 26,882 Loyalty Points but doesn't have an offer.

Unlike status match challenges, these buy-up offers don't provide status for a shorter promotional period; instead, they give you another way to qualify for status for the next year. Since the AAdvantage status year starts in March, any status you reach through these buy-ups will be valid through March 31, 2027.

Is an AAdvantage buy-up status offer worth it?

In most cases, it won't make sense to accept your AAdvantage buy-up status offer even if you want the perks of the status.

For example, consider Nick's offer for $529 or 53,000 miles to secure AAdvantage Platinum. He only needs 2,046 more Loyalty Points to qualify organically for Platinum status. Nick currently has Platinum status, meaning he earns 8 Loyalty Points per qualifying dollar spent on American Airlines. As such, he could book and fly on American Airlines-marketed flights costing at least $256 for base fares and carrier-imposed fees before the end of February to earn the required Loyalty Points. In doing so, he'd not only earn Platinum status but also go on one or more trips and earn at least 2,048 AAdvantage miles, worth about $32 based on TPG's January 2026 valuations.

If he couldn't travel more by the end of February, there are many other ways to earn Loyalty Points, like spending on cobranded cards, shopping through the AAdvantage eShopping portal and the SimplyMiles program, and booking hotels through AAdvantage Hotels. And, it's relatively easy to earn more than 2,046 Loyalty Points on a single AAdvantage eShopping or AAdvantage Hotels transaction.

So, we recommend considering the many other ways to earn Loyalty Points before paying money or miles for an AAdvantage status buy-up. If you're on the fence, you may as well wait until the end of February to see how many more Loyalty Points you've earned and see if and how your status buy-up offer has changed. In previous years, offers have often decreased in price as you get closer to the Loyalty Points required for a status.

If you decide to purchase a buy-up offer, the next decision is whether to use miles or cash (or a combination). At these prices, you'll get less than 1 cent per AAdvantage mile — well under TPG's January 2026 valuation of 1.55 cents apiece — so we recommend the cash route. However, if you have a large stash of miles you don't think you'll spend, it could make sense to redeem AAdvantage miles.

If you purchase a status buy-up offer, your account will show the new status within five business days of the purchase if you accept an offer for a higher status than you currently hold. But if you purchase a status level that is the same as or lower than your current one, your account will gain the status once your current status expires.

Bottom line

So far, the American Airlines AAdvantage status buy-up offers we've seen haven't been compelling. In most cases, there are better ways to earn more Loyalty Points and secure status. As such, most travelers will find flights, AAdvantage credit cards, AAdvantage Hotels and the AAdvantage eShopping portal are the most lucrative ways to earn the Loyalty Points they want. Still, it doesn't hurt to check your offers here.

Even if you find your current offer compelling, we recommend waiting until you're done earning Loyalty Points for this qualification period before purchasing an AAdvantage buy-up status offer because these offers are nonrefundable and may change.