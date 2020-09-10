Lufthansa may retire Airbus A380, other jumbo jets in fleet overhaul, report says
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There may be another nail in the coffin of the Airbus A380. That comes with the news that Lufthansa may retire its fleet of the superjumbo jets as part of its coronavirus pandemic-driven restructuring.
The Frankfurt-based Star Alliance carrier is considering retiring its all of its A380s and Boeing 747-400s, plus many of its Airbus A340s, according to Bloomberg, which cites unnamed people familiar with the restructuring proposal. The removals would be in addition to the company’s previous plans to retire 100 aircraft across the Lufthansa Group airlines, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS.
As of the end of June, the group flew eight A380s, 43 A340s and 27 747s though the latter includes both 747-400s and 747-8s. However, many of these planes are already temporarily parked, including all of the A380s.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline news!
The A380 is among the planes hardest hit by COVID-19. Designed for high-demand routes to busy airports, the jets have proved far too much plane for the historically low passenger numbers during the pandemic. Nearly every operator parked their jets early on with many evaluating the future of the superjumbo in their fleets long term.
Since the pandemic began, Air France has retired its A380s while the likes of British Airways and Qantas Airways have put their planes in long-term storage.
Lufthansa has already retired six A380s leaving it with just the eight it has in storage. It has also retired five 747-400s.
Related: Lufthansa grounds Germanwings subsidiary, retires some A380s and 747s
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines globally, does not expect air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. Long-haul international flying where the A380 shone is expected to return slower than short-haul trips.
COVID-19 is not the only threat to the A380. The plane was already something of a white elephant for Airbus due to its size and lackluster sales. In February, the French planemaker decided to end production of the superjumbo following a final delivery to Emirates in 2021.
A Lufthansa spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the report.
Related: Air France operates its final A380 flight
Featured image by Ryan Patterson for The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.