Au revoir: Air France operates its final A380 flight Friday
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air France is sending its Airbus A380s off to retirement with little public fanfare. The airline is welcoming staff who used to work the aircraft along for one special final flight, one to which passengers aren’t invited.
On Friday, Air France’s final planned A380 flight will take to the skies with just its A380 staff on board. Operating as Air France flight AF380, the aircraft will fly from the airline’s home base at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and back.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
With a planned departure time of around 3:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET), the aircraft will take a “tour de France” route around the country, before landing back at CDG around 5:45 p.m. local time (11:45 a.m. ET). On Friday, you can track the flight here.
AF380 will be operated by the superjumbo registered as F-HPJH. The aircraft is just a little more than eight years old, with Air France having taken delivery of it in May 2012. According to PlaneSpotters, F-HPJH was withdrawn from service on March 23. Its last commercial flight was from Miami to Paris on March 22, before being stored as a result of the coronavirus crisis and its devastating effect on the aviation industry.
Related: Will the Airbus A380 fly again once travel resumes?
While Air France has had a troubled relationship with the A380, it was the first European airline to operate the superjumbo in 2009. The carrier’s first commercial flight with the A380 departed on Nov. 23, 2009, from Paris (CDG) to New York (JFK) — also as flight AF380.
Over the course of the 11 years the airline flew the A380, it operated a total of 10 of the aircraft, serving 16 destinations. During the course of its lifetime, the A380 operated more than 40,000 flights for Air France and carried almost 18 million passengers, most frequently serving New York JFK. The aircraft also operated flights to Johannesburg, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Mexico City, Shanghai, Abidjan, Hong Kong, Miami, Tokyo, Montreal, Singapore, Atlanta, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and even London — for short crew-training flights — during its lifetime.
In May, the airline announced that it would be retiring its entire A380 fleet effective immediately. Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group, long opposed the A380 in Air France’s fleet, deeming it too inefficient. In replacement of the superjumbo, Air France will use its smaller but more fuel-efficient twin-engine Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 aircraft.
While many AvGeeks love the A380 for its sheer size, Air France’s version of the aircraft left a lot to be desired. Inside the aircraft, each of the four cabins on board offered a sub-par passenger experience — even in La Première, the carrier’s award-winning first-class product.
In a post-coronavirus aviation world, airlines will be forced to reevaluate their fleet plans and route networks. The A380 has largely been one of the first things to go for airlines looking to conserve cash during the period of reduced demand. Lufthansa confirmed that its A380s will remain grounded until at least 2021, and will only return if demand does.
Meanwhile, for the world’s largest A380 carrier Emirates, the plan is to resume A380 service to both London and Paris from July 15.
Featured photo courtesy of Air France.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.