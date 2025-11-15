Bay Area travelers will have a new flight option to Europe next summer.

LOT Polish Airlines is set to debut a new nonstop between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and its Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) hub May 6, 2026.

Flights will operate four days a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays with a Boeing 787.

"Transatlantic flights are of strategic importance for LOT Polish Airlines," said Robert Ludera, director of network development at LOT, in a statement. "Not only will the new route connect the heart of Europe with the global hub for technology and innovation, but it will also open up new opportunities for both business travellers and tourists."

SFO is LOT's first new U.S. destination since flights to Miami International Airport (MIA) began in 2019, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows. The Polish carrier also serves Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

LOT is a member of the Star Alliance and a partner with United Airlines. That means members of United's MileagePlus loyalty program can earn and burn points on LOT flights and receive reciprocal elite status benefits.

LOT uses the Lufthansa Group's Miles & More loyalty program as its own.

The Polish carrier is SFO's first new international airline since South Korean Air Premia landed at the airport in May 2024.

"This represents the culmination of more than eight years of dedicated work by our Aviation Marketing & Development team and fulfils a long-standing demand for nonstop flights to Central Europe," said Mike Nakornkhet, the director of SFO, in a statement.

Copenhagen on Scandinavian Airlines and Munich on Lufthansa and United are currently the most easterly destinations in Europe served nonstop from SFO, Cirium schedules show.

