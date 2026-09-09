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New York to Dusseldorf, nonstop? All-biz carrier La Compagnie will give it a try

Sept. 09, 2026
2 min read
La Compagnie Business Europe
New York to Dusseldorf, nonstop? All-biz carrier La Compagnie will give it a try
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New York City-based travelers will have a new business-class option to Germany next spring.

The all-business-class airline La Compagnie will launch service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Dusseldorf Airport (DUS) on April 23, it announced Monday. The carrier will offer five weekly flights, operating on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

La Compagnie will fly an Airbus A321LR with 76 lie-flat, business-class seats in a 2-2 layout on the new EWR-DUS route.

(Photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy)

All La Compagnie flyers have access to its lounge, Lounge&Co, at EWR and the DUS Sky Lounge at DUS.

"La Compagnie is bringing a clearly defined product to our airport: nonstop, comfortable and designed for people who want to cross the Atlantic efficiently and in a relaxed way," Lars Redeligx, CEO of Dusseldorf Airport, said in a statement.

Filling a gap from New York

DUS, a large business and industrial center in northwestern Germany, lacks a regular nonstop to New York City. Only Condor offers limited seasonal flights in September and October, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

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"Dusseldorf represents a natural next chapter in La Compagnie's development," Christian Vernet, CEO of La Compagnie, said in a statement. "At the heart of one of Europe's most dynamic economic regions, with strong international businesses and long-standing ties to the United States, North Rhine-Westphalia is well suited to our unique all-business-class model."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DUS boasted regular daily flights to New York City. Lufthansa flew to EWR from at least 2004 until 2018, when its budget subsidiary, Eurowings, took over the route, Cirium data shows. Eurowings suspended flights in 2020.

And now-defunct Air Berlin flew from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to DUS from 2008 until its shutdown in 2017.

La Compagnie's EWR-DUS route complements its existing flights from EWR to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), Nice Cote d'Azur Airport (NCE) and Paris Orly Airport (ORY).

Tickets on the new route start at $2,428.50 one-way, according to the airline's website. That compares to $2,313 one-way on United Airlines from EWR to Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in April 2027.

Featured image by LA COMPAGNIE
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