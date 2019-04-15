This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Celebrities, they’re just like us.
No, seriously. Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself on Instagram this weekend (because of course), but something in particular caught our eye — not just her caption “Do you take Amex?” but more specifically, what type of Amex she’s holding.
Even people who aren’t on the up and up in the credit card world might assume she has the infamous black card — but lo and behold, it looks like she’s holding either the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express or the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. While the card in the picture is a little hard to make out, you can see a dark box in the center of the card, indicative of one of the two cards.
The information for the Blue Cash Everyday card has been collected independently by The Points Guy.
That’s right, Kourt appears to sport a cash-back card without any bells or whistles. If our eyes serve us well, she doesn’t earn any points on her purchases, although she earns either 6% or 3% back on purchases at US supermarkets, depending on which one she has. If she has the Preferred card, she pays a $95 annual fee (see rates & fees), and if she has the Blue Cash EveryDay, she pays a whopping $0 (see rates & fees). She doesn’t even have access to any airline or hotel transfer partners on that card, although we think it’s safe to say she doesn’t really care much about that. Might we suggest she upgrade to the American Express® Gold Card, though? We know how much you love your salads, and you might as well get 4x points on dining in the process, Kourt. Don’t worry, the Gold will also get 4x at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year; then 1x).
As far as bonuses go, she earns a $250 statement after spending $1,000 in the first three months if she has the Blue Cash Preferred, and a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first three months with the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. Something tells us that wasn’t a difficult task for her. I mean, those Birkins aren’t going to buy themselves.
Oh, and to answer your question, Kourt: The answer is probably yes, they do accept Amex. In fact, more retailers than ever are accepting the cards. How’s that for cold, shiny, hard plastic?
Featured photo by Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images.
