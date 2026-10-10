As October keeps trucking along and the leaves start to change, my mind starts to drift to one place: the beach. Look, I like fall and appreciate its amber-hued beauty, but as the days get shorter and the nights get colder, I imagine myself in the sun working on my tan (come on, my name is Tanner, after all).

With that in mind, I was excited for two big stories that we published this week. First, the news that the first JW Marriott all-inclusive resort is now officially open. Located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, it'll be interesting to see what a JW-branded all-inclusive resort actually looks like. The other story I was excited to share was a sit-down interview with the general manager of the first-ever Park Hyatt all-inclusive resort, opening later this year in Mexico. In our conversation, he shared how Park Hyatt is approaching the all-inclusive space and what guests should expect from one of the year's most highly anticipated hotel openings.

One other thing that piqued my interest: Hilton Honors is having a best-ever points sale with a whopping 120% bonus when you purchase points right now.

Here's what else happened this week.

A Mexican resort is offering a seaweed guarantee

FAIRMONT

In Mexico and the Caribbean, sargassum, a type of seaweed, has been causing issues for resorts and travelers. While it's too complicated to get into the nitty-gritty of the how and why this is happening, I can say firsthand how huge amounts of the floating brown seaweed can turn a beach day into a pool day by simply looking out the window. Resorts are working hard to combat the crisis and make sure guests can have a great experience in the ocean, but remember: we can't control Mother Nature.

Now, Fairmont Mayakoba is taking it a step further by offering "The Fairmont Mayakoba Beach Promise" to ensure guests have a great stay. Now through Dec. 20, if "substantial seaweed accumulation" limits beach or ocean access, the hotel will offer a complimentary one-night stay during a future visit.

Marriott is planning a big expansion in Thailand

MARRIOTT

My two trips to Thailand were nothing short of amazing, from hiking with rescued elephants in the mountains to exploring Bangkok in a tuk-tuk. I can't wait to go back. And it looks like my next trip might just include a stay on Marriott Bonvoy points in one of seven just-announced properties.

In partnership with FICO Corporation, Marriott will open a series of new properties across the country, including a JW Marriott, Citizen M and Four Points Flex by Sheraton in Bangkok and the affordable Series by Marriott brand in Pattaya and Phuket. It'll be a while before the hotels open, but it's nice to see new properties in a popular destination that span from luxury to approachable and affordable.

In Canada, a luxury hotel joins Accor's Emblems Collection

ACCOR

Rimrock Banff, set within a national park and UNESCO World Heritage Site, is now the first of Accor's Emblems Collection hotels in North America. Accor describes the collection as "unique properties that are 'emblematic' of their designers, demographics or destinations," and Rimrock Banff is a manmade beauty set near one of the most scenic natural vistas in North America. The hotel features chic rooms and suites, restaurants with "ingredient-driven" storytelling, beautiful art throughout the property and the chance to get outdoors and in nature.

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Best of all, now that the property is part of Accor's loyalty program, you can earn and burn points during a stay.

Rome is getting a Kimpton

IHG

The Eternal City is getting its first Kimpton — but you're going to have to wait a while. By 2029, Kimpton will transform an older building into a 114-room hotel with a rooftop bar, restaurant, a courtyard and more. The hotel will also include the "restoration and reinvention of an existing theatre" that will serve as a social hub for the area.

Related: IHG Business Credit Card review: Valuable perks for IHG loyalists

The most exciting Waldorf Astoria opening announces its spa partner

HILTON

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said that the Waldorf Astoria Admiralty Arch is one of the most exciting upcoming Hilton openings — and new details keep emerging. The latest news of the Buckingham Palace-facing hotel is that British skincare brand OSKIA will manage the hotel's spa. A uniquely British hotel (it's being built in a building commissioned by King Edward VII as a tribute to Queen Victoria), the spa "will offer a distinctly London interpretation of the Waldorf Astoria Spa experience," according to a statement from Hilton. Once open, the spa will offer treatments, a sauna, a steam room, a hydrotherapy pool, an ice fountain, a fitness center and private relaxation rooms.

The hotel is scheduled to open in March 2027.

In other news