A new Kimpton hotel is opening in South Florida next month
South Florida has, without a doubt, one of the most popular places for people to travel to throughout the pandemic.
The region’s balmy weather, miles and miles of beaches and relatively few pandemic restrictions (for better or worse) have attracted thousands of visitors — and plenty of new permanent residents.
There’s no shortage of points hotels in South Florida, and come next month, visitors traveling on points will have yet another option to choose from when IHG opens the Kimpton Goodland Hotel — Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The 96-room hotel will be the brand’s first in Fort Lauderdale, though it does have several locations just down the road in Miami. It’s set to open in the building that originally housed the Escape Hotel from 1950, so guests can expect a mid-century boutique feel to radiate through the entire property.
As described by a press release from Kimpton, “The Goodland offers a tucked-away oasis of lush greenery and tropical landscaping paired with a fresh color palette with pops of sun-drenched South Florida colors like turquoise and terra cotta to present an entirely laid-back vibe.”
The Goodland’s location will be ideal for anyone looking for a quieter stay in Fort Lauderdale but still wants proximity to the beach and the ever-increasing dining and entertainment options that the city has to offer.
The upcoming hotel will feature two outlets for eating and drinking: The Botanic at The Goodland and Good Bar at The Goodland. The Botanic will serve dishes with influence from the Caribbean and Latin America, while Good Bar will focus on smaller plates meant for sharing as well as frozen drinks and other warm-weather cocktails and wines.
The Goodland is a low-slung property, spread out among three two-story buildings and will have a “state-of-the-art fitness center” and two pools, one of which is located on the ground floor and the other on the roof of an adjacent building.
Of course, guests will be able to experience signature Kimpton touches like coffee and tea each morning, daily happy hours in the evening, complimentary bike usage, yoga mats in each room. And, this property will continue the Kimpton tradition of being pet-friendly.
At the time of this writing, rooms aren’t yet bookable, though according to a spokesperson for the hotel, you should be able to start booking rooms from the middle to the end of this month.
Featured image courtesy of Kimpton
