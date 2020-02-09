Will TPG readers keep both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Amex Platinum?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We recently asked our TPG Lounge members who have both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and The Platinum Card® from American Express to share whether or not they’d be keeping or dropping the CSR as a result of the higher annual fee. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The case for keeping both cards
For many TPG Lounge members, each premium travel card was valuable enough in its own right, whether for the travel credits, redemption value, transfer partners or other perks like rideshare discounts and hotel status that they’re most likely to use on a regular basis.
“Keeping both! The benefits, privileges and perks of both cards far outweigh the $1,100 annual fees.” — Artur R.A.
“I’m keeping them both for now. The $300 travel credit is key; if Chase Sapphire Reserve lowers or removes it, I’m gone. The periodic credits I get from American Express for using FedEx and various credits they offer throughout the year cover the majority of my annual fee on the Amex Platinum card. Their customer service has always been great with me as well, and that extended warranty has saved me years in annual fees.” — Harold M.
“We use the Centurion Lounges a lot, as well as my Uber and Saks credits. Those alone make the Amex Platinum worth it for me. I use my Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited much more and the $300 travel credit made the $450 annual fee a no brainer. I’m not thrilled about the increase but we already used DoorDash and Lyft so won’t be hurt by the change.” — Doug D.H.
Related: Amex Platinum versus Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which card is right for you?
“I am keeping both. I like having both Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards points. Both have their merits. I have the The Business Platinum® Card from American Express card and that 35% points rebate is hard to give up!” — Julie B.
“Really YMMV (your mileage may vary). If you are in a place well serviced by United or Southwest, the Chase Sapphire Reserve makes the most sense. If you are in a place well serviced by Delta or you frequently stay in Hilton or Marriott properties, Amex Platinum makes the most sense. I travel all the time to Atlanta, New York and Washington D.C. for work and stay in Marriotts so Amex Platinum is the natural choice, but I have a colleague who is always in Houston and Chicago so the CSR is his go-to card.” — Chris C.
Related: Chase Sapphire Reserve versus Amex Platinum: Which card is better for airfare purchases?
Fans of the American Express Platinum
Several TPG Lounge readers wrote in swearing their loyalty to American Express, with many saying they’d be downgrading their Chase Sapphire Reserve cards to the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card as a result of the annual fee increase.
“Keeping both for now, however if the time comes, I’ll keep the Amex Platinum and downgrade the CSR. Delta lounge access alone is worth it for me.” — Gregg K.
“I’m keeping the Amex Platinum and downgrading my Chase Sapphire Reserve to the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. I’ll put my round-trip flights on the Amex Platinum and any one-ways on the CSP.” — Randall C.W.
“American Express has Hilton and more airline partners.” — Austin M.
Related: Who should (and shouldn’t) get the Amex Platinum
“Keeping the Amex Platinum. Downgrading my CSR to CSP next year when I get hit with the increased annual fee. Amex Platinum provides far greater lounge benefits, plus 5x points on flights. Restaurants already go on my American Express® Gold Card for 4X points and now general travel will be on American Express® Green Card for 3x points. The loss of the additional 0.25 cents per point on the portal will be unfortunate but then again I shouldn’t be settling for 1.5 cents per point anyway. All of that doesn’t leave much of a place for the CSR anymore.” — Mike Z.
“Keeping the Amex Platinum and thinking of downgrading the CSR. We’re in Houston, which is a United hub but transfer partners are better for us with American Express because United award seat availability has been abysmal. The only downside is American Express isn’t that widely accepted overseas, so will probably get the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card for that and car rentals.” — Shereen W.
“Keeping Amex Platinum for now but downgrading my Chase Sapphire Reserve in December at renewal. Part of it is the Membership Rewards points are more useful for me than Chase Ultimate Rewards for the transfer partners I use.” — Peter H.
Related: Maximizing benefits with the Amex Platinum Card
Sticking with the Chase Sapphire Reserve
For some TPG Lounge members, benefits like the $300 annual travel credit, primary car rental insurance and a preference for certain travel partners made it worth keeping the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
“I’m keeping both for now. If I were to keep only one I’d keep the CSR. For me, my primary rationales for preferring the CSR over the Amex Platinum are as follows: I’m more invested in the Chase Ultimate Rewards ecosystem. I prefer the earning bonus categories on the CSR (dining and a very broad definition of travel). I strongly, strongly, strongly prefer the CSR’s handling of the travel credit. It is infinitely better than Amex Platinum’s credit (worth more, easier to use, there’s more variety and you don’t have to worry about things suddenly not counting). Visa is more widely accepted than American Express.” — Anthony I.W.
“I’m struggling with this myself. I think I’m going to ditch the Amex Platinum because I have a hard time using the $200 travel credit since I mostly fly on Southwest and I don’t Uber much. I like the status at Hilton and Marriott but can get that with lesser cards if I want. I like the ease of the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s $300 travel credit, primary insurance on rental cars and the ability to transfer points to Southwest. Now I just have to figure out where to transfer my Membership Rewards points before I cancel it at the next renewal cycle.” — Elizabeth H.
Related: 6 little-known benefits of the Chase Sapphire Reserve
Featured image by Josh Gribben/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.