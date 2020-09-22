JetBlue unveils ‘streamers’ tail for new Airbus jet that will take it to London
JetBlue Airways has adorned its first Airbus A321LR jet that will carry it to London next year with a new tail design dubbed “streamers” that celebrates transatlantic travel.
The design features waving ribbons in varying shades of blue that is meant to be both celebratory and bring to mind images of ocean waves and the jet stream, JetBlue told staff in an eternal communiqué on Tuesday that it shared with TPG. Streamers will adorn the tails of all of the 13 A321LRs it has on order.
The New York-based carrier remains on track to launch flights to London from both Boston Logan (BOS) and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) by late 2021. JetBlue aims to disrupt the market with a premium but more affordable product, similar to what it did with Mint on U.S. transcontinental routes.
JetBlue executives have said that the airline will also unveil an updated Mint product on the A321LRs for the new London flights. However, they are mum on the details of what that offering will look like.
The airline’s first A321LR is being assembled at Airbus’ facility in Hamburg, Germany, and is due for delivery sometime in early 2021. JetBlue plans to take five A321LRs next year under a revised delivery schedule unveiled in May.
The A321LR is a longer-range variant of the A321neo with a range of roughly 4,700 miles. That is enough for it to comfortably carry a full load of passengers between New York and western European destinations such as Amsterdam, London and Paris.
JetBlue also has firm orders for 13 A321XLRs, which boasts an even longer range than the A321LR. The first XLR is not due until 2023 and will allow the airline to fly even deeper into Europe.
Voila! JetBlue’s new delivery schedule through 2022. h/t @aeroturbopower #A220 deliveries untouched, actually one added in 2021.
A321neo deliveries cut by 8 airframes.
Also, is this our first A321LR delivery timeline? $JBLU pic.twitter.com/SPZRzgGeEP
— Edward Russell (@byerussell) May 7, 2020
Featured image courtesy of JetBlue Airways.
