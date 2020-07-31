JetBlue launches Pennies for Points: Should you “buy” points for 2 cents apiece?
Credit card issuers have been getting creative in how they can retain cardholder value during the pandemic. In the past few months, we’ve seen dozens of limited-time credit card perks, including elevated bonus categories, statement credits and more.
Now, JetBlue is back with another one of these perks for select JetBlue Plus cardholders with the launch of Pennies for Points.
Pennies for Points gives targeted cardholders the opportunity to round up purchases to the nearest dollar and turn the spare change into TrueBlue points. While it sounds like an innovative feature, whether it’s actually valuable is another question.
Pennies for Points overview
Pennies for Points is a new pilot program available to select JetBlue Plus cardholders. With it, cardholders can round up purchases to the nearest dollar and essentially buy points at a rate of 2 cents per point.
For example, if you charge $8.20 to your card, the purchase gets rounded up to $9. In exchange for the extra $0.80, you’ll receive 40 bonus points.
The pilot will run from now through Oct. 31, 2020. Targeted cardholders must activate the feature through the Barclays site to participate. If you decide to participate, you can choose the maximum amount you want to round up during each statement period.
Is it worth it?
Unfortunately, this feature isn’t as valuable as it might sound. Pennies for Points allows you to essentially buy TrueBlue points for 2 cents apiece. That’s higher than TPG’s valuation of TrueBlue points at 1.3 cents and since the points have a fairly fixed value, you’re not going to get much more than this from any TrueBlue redemption.
You could argue that the 2-cent price tag is lower than the usual 2.8-3.5 cents JetBlue usually charges to buy points. However, the airline routinely runs buy-points promotions where you can acquire them for as low as 1.71 cents apiece. We also typically don’t recommend buying points unless you have a specific redemption in mind and are just short of the points you need.
Keep in mind, JetBlue is a transfer partner of all the major transferable points programs — American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Capital One. So you can easily top off your balance if you carry a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Bottom line
While it’s nice that JetBlue is trying to make it easier to collect points without flying, charging 2 cents apiece for them isn’t very enticing. JetBlue offered cobranded cardholders a much better deal earlier in the summer where every purchase earned 2x TrueBlue points.
