Wow! JetBlue eliminating cancel and change fees due to the coronavirus
In light of the novel coronavirus, JetBlue is the latest airline to offer increased flexibility for those reconsidering their travel plans.
Even though there currently aren’t any travel restrictions in JetBlue’s network, the airline is suspending change and cancel fees for new flights booked within the next two weeks.
Specifically, if you book a flight between Thursday, Feb. 27, through March 11 for travel on or before June 1, you won’t pay a change or cancel fee if you decide to reschedule your flight. This applies to all of JetBlue’s fares — including their most restrictive Blue Basic fares.
Even though this is one of the most lenient waivers we’ve seen to date, there are still a few restrictions to be aware of. First, if you decide to cancel your flight, you won’t receive a refund to your original form of payment. Instead, you’ll receive a JetBlue Travel Bank credit that’s valid for travel on JetBlue for one year from the date it’s issued. And if you decide to change your flight, you’re still on the hook for any possible fare difference — though you won’t need to pay the change fee.
For now, you’re allowed to make as many changes as you desire during this two-week booking window. Once that ends on March 11, you’ll only be able to make one change under this policy. While it’s possible that the applicable dates get extended, you’ll want to be sure to make all your changes before March 11.
In January, JetBlue announced that the airline’s Vacations packages can be changed for free at least a week before departure. With this new coronavirus related waiver, you also can cancel the flight portion of a Vacations package for travel credit only.
In explaining these changes, JetBlue president Joanna Geraghty, said that this policy is in line with the airline’s “mission to inspire humanity.” She continued: “we felt this suspension was an important way to live up to our crewmember and customer expectations during this uncertain time.”
Overall, this is great news from JetBlue. With all the uncertainty related to the coronavirus, it’s good to see an airline making passenger-friendly accommodations, even if this only applies to new bookings.
All photos by the author.
