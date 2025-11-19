JetBlue's planes will touch down in two new iconic European cities in 2026.

For the sixth straight summer, the New York-based carrier will add new transatlantic routes to its repertoire, JetBlue announced Wednesday.

And it's a duo of destinations that will likely be a hit with travelers: Milan and Barcelona.

Both of the new JetBlue routes will launch from its Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) hub during the spring of 2026.

Flights from Boston to Barcelona El Prat Airport (BCN) in Spain will kick off in mid-April. Nonstop service from New England to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) will follow just a few weeks later, in early May.

This latest expansion will give JetBlue a total of eight European cities and nine airports across the pond — rapid growth when you consider the airline only began operating transatlantic service in 2021.

Barcelona, Spain. ALEXANDER SPATARI/GETTY IMAGES

JetBlue also announced Wednesday it will bring back each of the seasonal destinations it's served in Europe in the past couple of years, from Dublin to Edinburgh and Madrid.

"We're proud to continue delivering incredible value and style on both sides of the Atlantic," the airline's CEO, Joanna Geraghty, said in a statement announcing the news.

JetBlue's new European routes

JetBlue will operate its new Barcelona and Madrid routes as seasonal service. The flights will run daily during the spring, summer and early fall months.

BOS-BCN — launches April 16

BOS-MXP — launches May 11

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 20.

The carrier will use its Airbus A321 aircraft that includes its lie-flat Mint suites on these routes.

We should also note: JetBlue passengers who book the airline's Mint cabin on European routes will get access to its forthcoming network of lounges — set to open later this year in New York, and in Boston in 2026.

JetBlue eyes Italy and doubles down on Spain

In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines have regularly mentioned Italy and Spain as immensely popular destinations for travelers.

JetBlue pointed to Milan as a prime gateway for travelers hoping to visit Lake Como. (Personally, I also used MXP as a gateway to visit Italy's Piedmont wine region this past summer.)

As for Barcelona, JetBlue's expansion to the east of Spain comes just a year after the carrier launched Madrid service — which will also be back in 2026.

Milan, Italy. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

An expanding Europe schedule

These new European destinations from Boston will give JetBlue a total of nine transatlantic routes from its New England hub, where it's focused a lot of its recent international growth.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

Here's how the rest of JetBlue's Boston service to Europe will shake out in 2026:

BOS to Dublin, Edinburgh, Madrid — resumes April 16

BOS to London Gatwick Airport — resumes May 21

BOS flights to Amsterdam, Paris and London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) operate year-round

And, here's what to know about JetBlue's European flights from its John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) home base in 2026:

JFK to Amsterdam — resumes March 28

JFK to Dublin and Edinburgh — resumes April 29

Year-round JFK service: Paris (daily) and London Heathrow (twice-daily)

Booking JetBlue with points and miles

Travelers looking to book JetBlue flights to Europe with points and miles have a few options:

Redeem TrueBlue points

If you don't have enough points, note that you can transfer points to JetBlue from several major credit card rewards programs.

Also, you can now redeem United Airlines MileagePlus miles on JetBlue flights thanks to the two airlines' new alliance called Blue Sky, which launched last month.

Bottom line

While JetBlue has grown its list of European routes at a fast pace over the last several years, these may be the last new transatlantic routes we'll see for a bit.

Speaking this fall, JetBlue President Marty St. George noted the carrier is only slated to receive two more planes capable of reaching Europe between now and 2031.

"We're just about reaching the first plateau of transatlantic growth," St. George said at an industry conference in September.

