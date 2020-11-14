New offers for JetBlue, Barclays cardholders could net you more than 60,000 bonus points
We’re seeing a ton of great offers on various credit cards to try to get you to put more of your spend on these cards for your holiday purchases. The latest is from Barclays JetBlue Airways cards.
TPG’s Executive Editorial Director Scott Mayerowitz was one of the many folks targeted with some pretty compelling spend offers. JetBlue sent Mayerowitz an email offering him “an additional 10 points for every $1 spent on purchases made from November 10, 2020, to January 31, 2021, up to 10,000 points.”
That’s in addition to the points he would already be earning on his JetBlue Plus Card.
Mayerowtiz was also offered 50,000 TrueBlue points if he spends $3,000 on the card from Nov. 10, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021. That’s a pretty great offer compared to many good sign-up bonuses!
A reader sent us a tip that he’d gotten the same offer: 50,000 TrueBlue points for spending $3,000 plus up to 10,000 additional points. Wow.
These bonuses do not even require registration.
Frequent Miler is reporting some cardholders are getting another bonus offer of an extra 3x points for spending at Amazon, Best Buy and Target for up to $1,000 per month through January (this one requires registration).
And Barclays is not limiting it to JetBlue credit cards. Their entire lineup is included for some lucky customers. The biggest offer we’ve seen is for 60,000 American Airlines miles for spending $3,000 for some Aviator cardholders. Not everyone is targeted, but it’s worth checking your email to see if you are eligible. I didn’t get an email, and went as far as to check my Barclays account, but didn’t have any offers available.
(Photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy)
The JetBlue cards come with other benefits too including:
- Automatic Mosaic status after spending $50,000 in a calendar year
- Spend bonuses
- 10% of redeemed points back
- Free checked bag on Blue fares
- 50% discount on inflight purchases
JetBlue launched a range of co-branded credit cards back in 2016, giving consumers three new products to use to maximize their travels with the airline. The no-fee JetBlue Card is a good product for those just looking to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points at a steady rate without committing to a credit card with an annual fee.
If you are willing to pay a $99 annual fee, both the JetBlue Plus Card and the JetBlue Business Card are great alternatives that rack up points quickly and offer some day-of travel perks as well.
For more information on the JetBlue TrueBlue program and how to redeem your JetBlue points, see the following posts: how to earn JetBlue points, how to redeem one million JetBlue points and the value of JetBlue elite status in 2020. Also, be sure to compare these offers with the other top airline credit cards and the best business credit cards.
Bottom line
These spend bonuses are amazing if you fly JetBlue and can get value from the card. For example, TPG’s Nick Ewen gets about $252 worth of value per year from his JetBlue Plus Card for just a $99 annual fee. So, do the math and see if one of the JetBlue cards might also be a good fit for you.
Featured photo courtesy of JetBlue Airways.
