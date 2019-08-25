This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travelers passing through Oakland International Airport (OAK) can now access new private workspace pods. The pods are designed and operated by the tech startup Jabbrrbox. Jabbrrbox originally offered its private work pods to companies and individual clients, however, has since expanded to airports and public spaces.
Oakland International Airport is Jabbrrbox’s 5th airport to feature the private work pods. The Bay Area airport features two Jabbrrbox private work pods both located in Terminal 2 near gate 25. Prices start at $15 for 30 minutes.
Each Jabbrrbox can be reserved in 30-minute increments starting a $15 for the first half-hour. Reservations are handled via a touch panel on the outside of the pod. To reserve a pod, customers provide their phone number and a method of payment. In return, the customer receives a code to unlock the pod. Inside each pod is a large LCD touch screen that features flight and airport information, lighting controls, Wi-Fi details and a photo booth. Each Jabbrrbox also features multiple AC and USB power outlets.
TPG reviewed Jabbrrbox at New York LaGuardia in December 2018. Overall, the private work pods were well received with the only major complaint related to pod comfort and climate controls, or rather the lack thereof. Additionally, while intended to serve as a workspace, the private pods can also function as the perfect place to relax before a flight.
Jabbrrbox has not officially confirmed the next airport to receive its work pods. The company is asking for visitors to vote on its website on which airport they would like to see be next up. In addition to Oakland International Airport, Jabbrrbox work pods can be found at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG), New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).
Featured image of Jabbrrbox pods at LaGuardia Airport by Max Prosperi / The Points Guy
