If you even occasionally stay at InterContinental Hotels Group (better known as just “IHG”) properties — such as Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, InterContinental and Hotel Indigo — we have a card to recommend for you.
In 2018, Chase launched two new co-branded IHG cards: the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card and the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Card. And now the IHG Rewards Club Premier is making a splash with its highest-ever sign-up offer.
If you sign up now, you can earn 125,000 IHG bonus points for spending $3,000 in the first three months after opening your new card. Plus, you’ll get an incredible 25x points per dollar spent at IHG Hotels and Resorts for the first 12 months after signing up. After adding in elite earnings — from the Platinum Elite status that you get through the credit card — and the base earning rate at IHG properties, you’ll earn a whopping 40x points per dollar at IHG hotels for the next year.
To top it all off, you’ll also get 4x points on all other purchases for the first 12 months you have the card, which is effectively a 2% return on all purchases based on TPG’s point valuations that peg IHG points at 0.5 cents each. After that, you’ll still earn 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants and 1x point on all other purchases.
That makes now a great time for you to consider one of my favorite specialty credit cards.
Annual Fee: The annual fee on the IHG Premier Card is $89. Unfortunately, this fee isn’t waived the first year. If you’re set on only signing up for credit cards with waived annual fees, here’s a list of your best options.
Elite Status: The IHG Premier Card grants card holders IHG Rewards Platinum Elite status. TPG values this status at $880 for those that earn it through stays. That value is going to be less for those that stay less frequently. I had IHG Platinum Elite status for years through the IHG Select Card — before earning Spire Elite in 2018 — and I’d say that this perk alone is worth the IHG Premier Card’s $89 annual fee.
While the stated benefits aren’t game-changing, I’ve found the additional perks and service to be quite nice — particularly at overseas properties where having an elite member is much rarer at the property. I’ve also almost always received an upgraded room when one is available, like during a stay at the Hotel Indigo Austin.
Fourth Award Night Free: IHG Premier card holders automatically get each fourth consecutive award night free. This benefit’s value is going to depend on your travel style. For travelers that only spend 1-3 nights in a hotel, this perk isn’t going to be useful. But, for travelers that stay around long enough to utilize this perk, it can be incredibly valuable. And there’s no cap on how many points you can save. Again, this is a perk that I feel justifies the $89 per year annual fee by itself.
Free Award Night: After your first card holder year — and for each card anniversary after that — you’ll earn a free night certificate good at any IHG property that charges 40,000 points or less for an award night stay. While this benefit won’t show up until a year from now, it’s going to make it much easier to keep this card in your portfolio. Surely you’ll be able to save more than $89 by using this free night, making the annual fee worth it.
Category Bonuses: Here’s one place IHG and Chase are making a splash with the IHG Premier card: As mentioned earlier, you’ll earn 25x IHG points per dollar spent on IHG purchases for the first 12 months after signing up for the card. That alone is a return of 12.5% at current TPG valuations.
But it gets better than that. Since the credit card grants you Platinum Elite status, you’ll also earn a 50% bonus on hotel stays. IHG Rewards members get a base earning rate of 10x points per dollar spent, so after the 50% elite bonus, you’ll earn 15x points per dollar spent directly from IHG Rewards. Adding that to the 25x earning on the card and you’ll get (at least) 40x points per dollar spent for the first 12 months.
After the first 12 months, you’ll earn 10x points per dollar spent on the credit card (plus 15x from IHG Rewards for a total of 25x points per dollar spent). At TPG valuations, the credit card earns a return of 5% on your hotel spending if you keep it after your first 12 months. There are only a few cards that can beat that. For example, the $450 annual fee Chase Sapphire Reserve‘s 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth a bit more (6% return after $300 travel credit exhausted).
The IHG Premier Card also earns 4x points on all other purchases for the first 12 months you have the card, then drops to 2x at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants and 1x on everything else. It’s a solid return for the first 12 months, but you’re likely to get better than a 1% return with many other cards after the first 12 months are over.
20% Discount on Buying Points: This perk was heralded in the card’s roll out, but unfortunately it didn’t pan out like we expected. The discount can’t be combined with any other promotion — like the 100% bonus on buying points that’s often offered. So, while this benefit will save you a little if you need points in a pinch, it doesn’t move the value needle for most potential card holders.
Sign-Up Restrictions: The IHG Premier Card now appears to be subject to the 5/24 rule. This means if you’ve opened five or more personal credit card accounts across all banks in the last 24 months, Chase is unlikely to approve you for this card.
However, if you’re under 5/24 and have the now discontinued IHG Select Card, you can still sign up for the IHG Premier Card and keep both cards. The two cards complement each other well. For example, when you redeem points for award nights, you’ll get the 10% redemption rebate from the IHG Select Card while also getting the fourth award night free benefit from the IHG Premier Card.
Bottom Line
With a sign-up bonus of 125,000 points, free award night on your anniversary, fourth award night free, at least 40x points on IHG purchases and 4x on all other purchases for the first 12 months, and IHG Platinum Elite status, the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card makes a solid case for itself — especially at just a $89 annual fee. While I don’t recommend it as your everyday spend card, it fits well in a credit card portfolio as a specialty card for the perks and the annual free award night.
