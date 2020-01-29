IHG PointBreaks promotion discontinued, future uncertain
For years, the IHG PointBreaks list was one of the most eagerly-anticipated deals among points and miles enthusiasts. Each quarter, IHG would release a list of select properties around the world (even five-star hotels) priced at just 5,000 points per night. That’s unbelievably cheap.
But nothing gold can stay. In early 2018, IHG sharply devalued IHG PointBreaks, introducing three different price points:
- 5,000 points
- 10,000 points
- 15,000 points
This extra pricing tiers brought along a large increase in the number of eligible PointBreaks hotels. While the devaluation miffed the free travel community, the promotional award prices were still a great deal. TPG currently values IHG points at 0.5 cents each, so even the highest-tier 15,000-point award is equivalent to just $75 per night.
We now have another PointBreaks update: The new list, which should have been released Jan. 27, has failed to appear. TPG reached out to IHG, and they responded:
“We do not have a new IHG Rewards Club PointBreaks promotion planned currently.”
It’s unclear if IHG is retiring the promotion altogether or simply putting it on pause for now.
This is likely to upset a lot of IHG loyalists, along with many who recently opened the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card with its increased, all-time-high bonus of 140,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. PointBreaks was one of the best ways to redeem IHG points — especially for those who like to stretch their points for the most stays — and now it’s not an option.
We’re not certain that IHG PointBreaks is gone for good. TPG has reached out to IHG again for clarification, and will update this post when we hear more.
