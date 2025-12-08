IHG One Rewards frequently adds new properties to its portfolio or refreshes existing properties. To encourage members to stay at these new or refreshed properties, IHG One Rewards offers a 15% discount on award nights at eligible new or refreshed hotels and resorts. Here's what you need to know.

How to save 15% on IHG award nights

The good news is that you don't need to register or enroll before booking to save 15% on IHG award redemptions at new and revamped hotels and resorts. Instead, you can check the list of eligible properties on IHG's website. Or, you can search for award stays as usual and look for properties marked with a crossed-out award price.

You'll automatically get the 15% discount when you log in to your account and book an award stay at an eligible new or refreshed hotel or resort through the IHG website or app. In the above example, the award night would normally cost 23,000 points — but with the discount, that drops to 19,550 points.

IHG updates its list of new and revamped hotels and resorts about once a month. Once IHG adds a property to the list, you can usually get a discount of 15% for stays within the next few months. Currently, you'll find new or revamped properties that you must book and stay at by Dec. 31, 2025; Jan. 31, 2026; or Feb. 28, 2026.

However, note that this 15% award discount isn't stackable with the fourth-reward-night benefit available to cardmembers of the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card (see rates and fees), IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card (see rates and fees) and IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card (see rates and fees). As a reminder, the fourth-reward-night benefit lets eligible cardholders pay zero points for every fourth night when redeeming IHG points for a stay of four nights or longer.

Eligible new IHG hotels and resorts

IHG regularly updates a list of new and refreshed properties at which you can save 15% on award nights. The current list is long, but here are a few of the highlights you might be interested in booking:

Germany: Garner Hotel Dusseldorf - Main Station (stay by Dec. 31) and Garner Hotel Stuttgart City Centre (stay by Jan. 31)

Garner Hotel Dusseldorf - Main Station (stay by Dec. 31) and Garner Hotel Stuttgart City Centre (stay by Jan. 31) Hong Kong: Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong (stay by Jan. 31)

Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong (stay by Jan. 31) Japan: Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma (stay by Feb. 28), Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park (stay by Feb. 28) and InterContinental Sapporo (stay by Feb. 28)

Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma (stay by Feb. 28), Holiday Inn & Suites Sapporo Odori Park (stay by Feb. 28) and InterContinental Sapporo (stay by Feb. 28) Mainland China: Holiday Inn Express Shanghai on The Bund (stay by Dec. 31)

Holiday Inn Express Shanghai on The Bund (stay by Dec. 31) Mexico: Holiday Inn Express Ciudad de Mexico Condesa (stay by Feb. 28)

Holiday Inn Express Ciudad de Mexico Condesa (stay by Feb. 28) Poland: Hotel Indigo Krakow - Wawel Castle (stay by Feb. 28)

Hotel Indigo Krakow - Wawel Castle (stay by Feb. 28) Portugal: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lisbon - Principe Real (stay by Dec. 31)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lisbon - Principe Real (stay by Dec. 31) United States: Crowne Plaza Indianapolis-Dwtn-Union Stn (stay by Dec. 31); Crowne Plaza Seattle-Downtown (stay by Jan. 31); Holiday Inn Boise Airport (stay by Dec. 31); Holiday Inn Express Flagstaff (stay by Dec. 31); Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown (stay by Dec. 31); Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. (stay by Jan. 31); Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore (stay by Dec. 31); Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle (stay by Dec. 31); Staybridge Suites Miramar Beach - Sandestin Area (stay by Jan. 31); and Voco Astoria (stay by Dec. 31)

These are some of the properties I find most appealing, but your travel priorities and interests may be different from mine. So, I highly recommend checking out the list of new properties on IHG's website.

Bottom line

You might be familiar with the periodic IHG award discount for cardmembers, Platinum Elite members and Diamond Elite members. While that award discount is only available a few times a year, the IHG new hotel award discount is always available for bookings at eligible new or refreshed hotels.