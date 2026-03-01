Hyatt’s spa cave, Hilton’s new onsen resort, an alpine Andaz and other hotel news

At the start, February didn't seem like it would be the wildest month for hotel news. Well, that is until Hyatt announced it was dramatically altering its much-loved award chart to expand to five pricing tiers (from "Lowest" to "Top") from its previous "Peak," "Standard" and "Off-Peak" method. It's not the worst news in the world, but the change could lead to significantly higher redemptions, especially at top-tier hotels during busy periods. The good news, though, is that these changes don't start rolling out until May — so there's still time to lock in properties that you've had your eye on for a while.

The year's shortest month also had some other big news, like the opening of Alila Mayakoba in Mexico (which we'll review soon!), the launch of a new IHG brand (its 21st, to be exact) and Chase adding Wyndham Rewards as a transfer partner.

Here are a few other hotel news nuggets you might want to know about as we put February to bed.

A spa in a cave and a spa near a lake

There are few things in life I love more than a spa. Seriously, is there anything better than taking a few hours to yourself (or with your friends or partner) to connect with your mind, body and soul? (OK, truthfully, as much as I love spas, spa music makes me really anxious. Can we get an aux cord in the treatment room?)

This year, I have my eye on two exciting hotel spas in two totally different parts of the world.

First, in Italy, the Lake Como Edition will open its Longevity Spa in March. The gorgeous space features seven treatment rooms and looks almost like it was ripped straight out of Oz. The spa specializes in longevity, biohacking and antiaging treatments, like the Ultimate Biohacking experience that combines dry float therapy, infrared technology and hydrogen-oxygen therapy to help with sleep, immunity, inflammation, collagen production and elasticity.

UNDER CANVAS

In Utah, Hyatt's Ulum Moab is introducing a massage cave, described as a "striking rock cave sanctuary" that "maintains a naturally balanced ambient temperature, creating an atmosphere of refined comfort within its tranquil, earth-embraced setting," according to a statement from Under Canvas, the hospitality brand behind the luxury glamping resort. After a long day exploring Moab's otherworldly vistas, head to the massage cave for a range of treatments, including Swedish, deep tissue and hot stone massages. I know I would.

This Southern hotel is offering on-demand biscuits

One of the few things I love more than a spa is ... a biscuit. I guess that's just the Texan in me. That said, I'm eyeing a trip to The Alida Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in Savannah, Georgia, that's launching a new in-room feature called the "Biscuit Button." Okay, it's actually a QR code, but all you have to do is scan it between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., and for just 10 bucks a tray of biscuits, butter and jam will be delivered straight to your room.

Andaz is heading to the mountains

HYATT

We'll have to wait until 2029, but Hyatt's Andaz brand is planning to open an 85-room resort in Utah's Heber Valley. Set to be the first Andaz alpine property, the Andaz Heber Valley is sure to be a great new property for folks with World of Hyatt points who want easy access to some of Utah's most exciting slopes.

A Conrad will open in Portugal's Algarve

In 2027, Hilton will open the Conrad Meia Praia Algarve at Meia Praia Beach, one of the most popular beaches around the southern city of Lagos. Once open, the resort will offer 116 ocean-facing rooms and suites, two restaurants, a beach club, an outdoor pool with a bar, an indoor pool, a spa, and a gym.

Sadly, I've yet to visit Portugal, but this new Hilton Honors property might be the perfect excuse to get to the country's beautiful beaches — and put my Diamond elite status to the test.

Hilton's new onsen resort in Vietnam

HILTON

Remember when I said I love spas? In northern Vietnam, the new Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort has me planning a trip to Southeast Asia. Nestled in the mountains of Quang Hanh about 30 minutes from the famous Ha Long Bay, the resort has 178 villas, 38 rooms and myriad ways to relax, including access to Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh's many baths, a spa and indoor pool. The resort also offers a modern Japanese restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant with Western and Asian options, and the opportunity to earn or redeem Hilton Honors points.

Mandarin Oriental bets big on Egypt

MANDARIN ORIENTAL

For me, Egypt was a life-changing trip, and I'll cherish memories of sailing down the Nile, standing in the shadows of the pyramids and eating fresh falafel every morning for the rest of my life.

Now, Mandarin Oriental wants you to do the same. The Hong Kong-based hotel brand is reopening the Mandarin Oriental Shepheard, Cairo in 2027; taking over and renovating properties in Aswan and Luxor; and debuting a branded river cruise set to sail on the Nile.

For me, the most exciting news is the Aswan property, where the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract will transform into another Mandarin Oriental. Though I didn't have the chance to stay in the palatial property, I did wrap up my trip to Egypt with sunset cocktails overlooking the riverside resort — and very much look forward to spending more time there once the renovations are complete.

