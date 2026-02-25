Chase Ultimate Rewards has added Wyndham Rewards as a new transfer partner, giving you more options for redeeming valuable and flexible Ultimate Rewards points.

However, this new hotel partner may not be worth your time to master, given the relatively low value you could get in many instances, especially when compared with some of Chase's other terrific transfer partners.

Here's what you need to know about the new partnership and how to get the most value from your Chase points.

Chase Ultimate Rewards adds Wyndham Rewards as a new transfer partner

The Chase Ultimate Rewards program has added Wyndham Rewards as its fourth hotel transfer partner and 14th overall.

Ultimate Rewards members can now transfer their points to Wyndham Rewards at a 1:1 ratio, meaning 1,000 Chase points would become 1,000 Wyndham points. Chase advises that most transfers to Wyndham Rewards will process by the next business day; however, in our testing of other transfer partners, most Ultimate Rewards points transfers are instant.

You must transfer a minimum of 1,000 Chase points in 1,000-point increments — and remember that transfers cannot be reversed.

Should you transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Wyndham Rewards?

In our February 2026 valuations of points and miles, TPG values Chase points at 2.05 cents each, while valuing Wyndham points at just 1.1 cents each, one of the lowest valuations of any of Chase's 14 airline and hotel transfer partners.

That is because Wyndham Rewards does not have the same caliber of luxury properties as Hyatt and Marriott, allowing you to save thousands of dollars on cash prices for relatively few points.

However, the Wyndham program at least uses a straightforward award chart, with properties usually requiring 7,500, 15,000 or 30,000 points per night.

Take the Balfour Miami Beach, a Registry Collection Hotel in Florida, for example. You can book a night for 30,000 points, which seems like a great deal considering programs with dynamic pricing are now charging 200,000-plus points per night for their top properties.

However, with cash rates under $300 per night for the same room on the same night (depending on the terms and conditions), you might struggle to even achieve 1.1 cents per Wyndham Rewards point redeemed at this property.

Still, there are times when Chase transfers to Wyndham could make sense.

TPG's Senior Editorial Director Nick Ewen recently obtained nearly 3 cents per point redeeming Wyndham Rewards points for a suite in Iguazu Falls, Brazil, and Lead Writer Katie Genter also managed 3 cents per point on a redemption in Adelaide, Australia, during a high-demand school holiday period.

The trick to getting good value from your Wyndham Rewards points (whether transferred from Chase Ultimate Rewards or not) is to look for dates with high cash fares, such as major holidays and peak travel periods, when securing redemptions for a maximum of 30,000 points per night could be a good value versus paying cash.

Bottom line

While it's always encouraging to see a program with a transferable currency add a new transfer partner, especially at an easy-to-remember 1:1 transfer ratio, the latest Chase Ultimate Rewards option is unlikely to radically change many points and miles redemption strategies.

There may be circumstances where you can achieve more than 1 cent per point from your Chase points by transferring them to Wyndham Rewards, though remember you can get similar value booking through Chase Travel without needing to worry about transfer times or finding award availability, and even greater value when accessing the Chase Points Boost feature.

