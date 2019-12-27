Last chance: Earn a $250 statement credit on Miraval Resorts with the Hyatt card
Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Jan. 16, 2019.
This is your last chance to capitalize on the Hyatt credit card offer of a one-time $250 statement credit for spending $500 or more on Miraval Resorts booked directly through the resort chain and paid on Hyatt credit cards. The promotion ends on Dec. 31, 2019, but the stay itself doesn’t have to be completed then.
In case you aren’t familiar with the boutique all-inclusive brand, the Miraval Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona was acquired by Hyatt in early 2017, later joining the World of Hyatt family. (Read Summer Hull’s review of the resort here.) And late in 2018, the former wellness resort Travaasa Austin became the newest addition to the Miraval Resorts brand, transforming itself into the Miraval Austin, which opened its doors on Jan. 1, 2019.
While you can earn and use World of Hyatt points at Miraval, the redemption rate isn’t always great outside of promotions. Single occupancy costs 45,000 Hyatt points per night and double occupancy costs an additional 20,000 points per night. If you find a good paid rate, it may be worth it to hop on this $250 statement credit offer. If you and your traveling partner each have the Hyatt card, you could each book a night and save.
Note that to get the statement credit, the $500+ charge must be paid with either The World of Hyatt Credit Card or the older Hyatt Credit Card, no registration is required. Only one $250 credit may be received via the promotion.
