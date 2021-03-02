A top Napa Valley hotel is joining World of Hyatt
Napa, California, and the surrounding area has been a popular destination for years — especially among fans of good wine and anyone looking for a relaxing trip to a beautiful part of the country.
There’s no shortage of points hotels in the area, but one of the best among them is soon joining the World of Hyatt program, an exciting development for Hyatt loyalists and anyone who has a stash of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at their disposal.
As reported by One Mile at a Time, the former Las Alcobas, which was part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection brand, will soon be reborn as the Alila Napa Valley. As soon as the property reopens as an Alila (it’s scheduled to do so on March 15, 2021), it will be the third Alila-branded property in the United States. The other two are the Alila Ventana Big Sur and the soon-to-open Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, near San Diego.
TPG’s Zach Griff reviewed the property when it was part of the Marriott family in 2019 and enjoyed his stay. It’s unclear at this point whether there will be major changes to the physical aspect of the property when it reopens under Hyatt.
We do know, however, that the property will be a Category 7 World of Hyatt hotel, meaning each free night will cost 30,000 points. And with cash rates often being on the high side, it looks like you should be able to get great value for those points. Unlike award bookings with Marriott, Hyatt waives resort fees for all its members booking on points. And, remember that top-tier Globalist members get valuable perks like confirmed suite upgrades at booking, free breakfast daily and more.
It’s relatively easy to accrue World of Hyatt points since the program is a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards. Points earned from cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening, can be transferred into Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio allowing you to quickly build up your points balance.
Rooms are bookable right now, with award nights available at 30,000 points for a room with one king bed or two queen beds and a balcony. Cash rates for March are hovering between $500 and $600 per night.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
