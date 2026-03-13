Now is an exciting time for Marriott Bonvoy loyalists. That's because the popular hotel chain's three American Express cards currently open to new applicants are offering stellar welcome offers that match the highest offers we've seen in their histories.

These offers aren't just highly valuable; they're also relatively easy to earn. You don't have to complete any paid Marriott stays, and you won't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to earn them — especially since each spending requirement is spread across at least six months.

So, just how good are these bonuses, and should you apply now? Here's what you need to know.

How common are the current offers on the Marriott Amex cards?

These Marriott card offers are rare. Let's dive into the details.

*The noted value is based on TPG's March 2026 valuation of Marriott points at 0.7 cents apiece.

We have only seen the Marriott Bonvoy Business provide the opportunity to earn five free night awards in three other instances (all in 2024). The most recent time we saw this offer was in October 2024, so it's been a little less than 18 months since we've seen this offer.

The pool at The St. Regis Hong Kong. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Meanwhile, the 200,000-point offer on the premium Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant and the 175,000 points offered by the mid-tier Marriott Bonvoy Bevy have only been seen one other time — in 2023, when you could combine meeting a spending requirement with staying six eligible paid nights for an extra 50,000 bonus points (these offers are no longer available).

To put it simply, now is a fantastic time to apply for a Marriott card from American Express. If you want to earn a haul of points, you won't want to pass these up.

Related: 30 best Marriott hotels in the world that you can book with points



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How much are the current offers on the Marriott Amex cards worth?

Each offer is worth more than $1,200, based on our valuations. You can get outsize value from Marriott points and free night certificates.

TPG lead writer Katie Genter recently redeemed 112,000 points for a five-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Toronto Vaughan for a music festival. Compared with a cash rate of $1,464, Katie got an impressive 1.31 cents per point from this redemption — nearly double TPG's valuation.

Sophia Fen, Director of Partnerships, used a 50,000-point free night certificate for a one-night stay at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa last year. At a cash price of about $464, the redemption delivered about 0.9 cents per point, exceeding our 0.7-cent valuation of Marriott points.

There are multiple properties where you can redeem Marriott points at a high value. Note that you're typically going to get the best value from your Marriott points by redeeming them for hotel stays rather than transferring them to airline partners, which is often a lower-value option.

Related: The best Marriott all-inclusive resorts to book with points

Who is eligible for the current offers on the Marriott Amex cards?

TPG recommends that applicants have good to excellent credit scores to be approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy or the Marriott Bonvoy Business.

There are some important restrictions to note when you apply for Marriott American Express cards. The Marriott Amex cards only allow you to earn one offer for each of their cards once in a lifetime, and the cards have extra rules on welcome offer eligibility if you have previously held other Marriott or former Starwood Preferred Guest credit cards.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. NICKY KELVIN/THE POINTS GUY

Plus, you must qualify for a business card to be approved for the Bonvoy Business. You may be surprised by how broad business card eligibility is, though.

To see if you're eligible for an offer on one of these cards, check out our Marriott eligibility table.

Related: Best welcome offers of the month

So, are the current Marriott Amex offers some of the best deals ever?

Yes. These current offers match the highest deals we have ever seen for Marriott cards, with each one worth more than $1,200 based on TPG's valuations.

Plus, the cards provide ongoing value beyond their massive offers. Here's a snapshot of standout perks.

**Certain hotels have resort fees.

^Free night certificates can be topped off with up to 25,000 points from your Bonvoy account.

As long as you're eligible to earn the offer on one of these cards, you truly can't go wrong here.

Related: Large families can use points to book this Orlando resort with multiroom apartments — and a water park



Bottom line

If you're eligible for one of the current offers on the Marriott Amex cards, now is the best time to apply. The haul of points (or free night awards) you can earn with one of these offers is highly valuable.

Plus, each of these cards can provide ongoing value when you stay with Marriott. If you're loyal to the brand, consider the premium Bonvoy Brilliant. If you're an occasional Marriott guest, the Bonvoy Bevy may be the best choice. And if you're eligible for a business card, you may want to add the Bonvoy Business to your wallet.

To learn more, read our full reviews of the Bonvoy Business, the Bonvoy Brilliant and the Bonvoy Bevy.

Apply here: Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card

Apply here: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card

Apply here: Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card

For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business, click here.

For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, click here.

For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy, click here.