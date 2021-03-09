Points are still expiring in the pandemic — How I just lost 48,000 of them
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are a couple of (largely unwritten) cardinal rules of the points and miles world. Rule No. 1 is don’t rack up debt, interest or extra charges on your rewards credit cards to chase bonus points and miles. But if that is rule No. 1, then rule No. 2 is probably … don’t let your rewards expire. The value of points and miles is precisely nothing if you don’t use them.
But we all make mistakes, and it just so happens that I recently violated this second golden rule in the points and miles realm. While I was busy not traveling frequently and not obsessing about every single point and mile balance on my list over the last year, I lost 48,000 hotel points.
While I knew some programs hadn’t fully paused point expiration during this year-on-the-ground, I still slipped up and lost points that TPG values at $288.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our free daily newsletter.
Why I lost my points
There is absolutely value to be found in the Choice Privileges program, which is why I have some Choice points. But it’s not a program that I use or think about every month, especially in the past year.
In fact, it turns out I haven’t redeemed (or earned) any Choice points since the fall of 2019, when we last redeemed points to stay outside of Aspen on a fall foliage trip. As we all know, a few months after that, the world changed dramatically and travel largely got put on the back burner.
Choice points expire after 18 months of no earning or redeeming activity, which is exactly the timeline that transpired from fall 2019 to March 1, 2021, for my “dearly departed” points.
Due to the pandemic, Choice Privileges suspended point expiration until the end of 2021, but — unfortunately for me — this only applies to the elite members of its program.
Choice is not the only program that has continued expiring points during the pandemic. However, it is on a pretty short list of hotel programs that are still zeroing out point balances in this moment.
It also took an unusual approach by only extending points for elite members. In contrast, Hilton has paused point expiration for all members until Dec. 31, 2021. Marriott has paused all point expiration at least through Aug. 1, 2021, and the World of Hyatt, IHG and Wyndham Rewards programs have paused all point expiration at least until June 30, 2021. Best Western points never expire.
I noticed the points had expired about a week after it happened on March 1 and was told by Choice there was no recourse to have them reinstated.
Related: Here’s how to get your points and miles back after they expire
How to prevent your points from expiring
The trend over the last year has been away from expiration dates, even outside the limited-time pandemic pauses. For example, United and Southwest joined Delta and JetBlue on the list of airlines that no longer expire miles. American Airlines will no longer expire the miles of those under 21 years old and even Spirit Airlines no longer expires miles nearly as quickly as before.
But, while some programs don’t expire your hard-earned points and miles, others obviously still do. Thankfully, there are pretty easy ways to keep your points from expiring in most programs.
Double-check the rules
While the rules can and do change over time, you can start by brushing up on what the actual point expiration guidelines are for the programs where you currently have points. This is where I definitely went wrong, as I didn’t really give two thoughts to double-checking the expiration policies for my Choice Privileges points in the last year.
Related: Guide to points and miles expiration policies
Earn or redeem periodically
In most loyalty programs that do have expiration policies, you can often extend the life of your points simply by earning or redeeming once every 12-18 months or so. There are programs, such as ANA, that will expire your miles after a set period of time no matter what happens during that time frame. Often the U.S.-based programs will extend them as long as you do something such as earning miles via a shopping site, by donating a few miles or by redeeming an award.
Don’t save points … for too long
It’s one thing to save up miles and points for a big trip or redemption — especially right now, when many of us didn’t travel much for the last year. But saving up for some specific trip, or even earning points in a credit card’s flexible points program where you’ll have many eventually uses, is very different than just leaving or saving points in any one particular program for too long.
Those hotel points had likely been sitting in my account for several years, which is precisely the ripe situation for devaluation or even expiration.
Related: The 7 best ways to redeem airline miles without flying
Bottom line
My batting average at getting value out of points is still pretty solid, so I won’t lose sleep or have my own blood pressure raised over losing these 48,000 points. Instead, I’d rather use this as a warning tale that, indeed, points can be lost during this period of reduced travel. And while most travel loyalty programs have their expiration programs paused for now, that’s not unilaterally true.
Additionally, multiple programs are currently set to return to the regular process of expiring points this summer, so there could be lots of would-be travelers who may find that their points balances have reset to zero when the time comes to travel.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.