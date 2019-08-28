This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Well, how’s this for a nice surprise! As of Wednesday, United MileagePlus is discontinuing its expiration policy, just like Delta SkyMiles and JetBlue TrueBlue, United miles now never expire. Woohoo! Certainly a welcome improvement, especially considering the changes UA has in store this fall.
Previously, United miles expired after 18 months of inactivity, though it was possible to keep them active by earning or burning miles — even for items like magazine subscriptions and donations — before the expiration date. Additionally, customers with a co-branded card didn’t have to worry about miles expiring as long their card account was active.
While MileagePlus members don’t have to worry about miles expiring anymore, that isn’t the case for the majority of other programs. American AAdvantage, Alaska Mileage Plan, Southwest and other top carriers around the world have expiration policies, though it’s generally possible to extend the date — without the need to fly.
Featured photo by Zach Honig / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.