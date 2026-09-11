It's hard to fathom that it's been 25 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The events of that day had a lasting impact on the aviation industry, but the months and years since also showed the resilience of New York City — and of the entire country.

Many of us here at TPG still vividly recall witnessing the attacks, though many others weren't born or were too young to remember them. In fact, millions of Americans fall into this latter category, an entire generation that didn't have the lived experience of that day.

That's why it's so important to preserve the stories from 9/11 — and, thankfully, there are a number of ways you can do just that.

Here are some ways you can donate today to ensure the memory of 9/11 remains intact tomorrow.

The Never Forget Fund

The Never Forget Fund is part of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which describes itself as "the country's foremost institution concerned with exploring 9/11, documenting its impact, and examining its continuing significance." Donations to this fund help deliver educational programming around the attacks and also support operations at the memorial — located at the site of the former World Trade Center.

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and current chairman of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, is even matching up to $25 million in donations in recognition of the 25th anniversary.

TPG will be donating to this fund, and we encourage our readers to do the same. You can make your donation here.

The ceremony commemorating the attacks will be broadcast live at this link, and you can also watch "9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan" on multiple ABC- and Disney-affiliated outlets at 8 p.m. EDT on Sept. 11.

Voices Center for Resilience

This charity was originally founded as Voices of September 11th, designed to help and advocate for those affected by the attacks. Rather than focusing solely on the immediate needs of those individuals, the organization provided long-term support for victims' families, survivors, first responders and even those who would go on to lose loved ones from post-9/11 illnesses.

Today, its work has expanded to support all communities that face any kind of tragedy. This includes support groups, educational forums and digital resources to promote long-term healing after a traumatic event, both here in the U.S. and abroad.

To support Voices' work, you can donate to its 25th-anniversary campaign via this link.

Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial

The 33 passengers and seven crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 93 made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001, when they rushed the cockpit of their hijacked flight, causing it to crash in rural Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Many believe it was headed for the U.S. Capitol, so their heroic actions saved countless lives that morning.

The victims of the crash are remembered at the Flight 93 National Memorial, which is hosting its own (private) ceremony on Sept. 11 in honor of the 25th anniversary.

The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is the site's official nonprofit organization, providing volunteer and financial support to ensure the story of Flight 93 lives on for visitors and future generations.

To support this charity, you can donate at this link.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

This charity was created in honor of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed on 9/11. He had just finished his shift at Brooklyn's Squad 1 firehouse when he learned of the first plane hitting the north tower. He headed that way only to be stopped at the entrance to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel (which had closed for security purposes).

Not to be deterred, Stephen grabbed his gear and ran through the tunnel to the World Trade Center — a distance of over 2 miles — only to lose his life.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports both injured veterans and first responders, as well as family members who have lost a loved one serving in these capacities.

And for the 25th anniversary, the charity is delivering 343 mortgage-free homes, representing the 343 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

To donate, visit this page.

FealGood Foundation

For many first responders who survived the attacks, the impacts continued long after Sept. 11, 2001, as health issues from working long hours at ground zero took their toll. FealGood Foundation was founded by one such first responder, John Feal, and it has worked tirelessly to advocate for those who developed illnesses related to their work at the World Trade Center site — most famously with Jon Stewart from "The Daily Show."

Their efforts led Congress to extend the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in 2019.

Since its inception, the foundation has grown to support all emergency personnel — including firefighters, police officers and nurses, as well as sanitation, transportation and construction workers — who are injured in the course of their duties. In addition to educating elected officials on these issues, FealGood also provides financial assistance to cover expenses such as medication and assistive devices for affected individuals.

You can read more about its mission and donate at its website.

Bottom line

Twenty-five years ago, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, shattered the lives of many Americans — not just those who lost loved ones but also those who witnessed the horror, live on TV. And the impacts of that fateful morning carry through to this day.

If you feel compelled to contribute to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11, please consider one of the above organizations. TPG is making its own donation to The Never Forget Fund — a small way to honor those who lost their lives and ensure their memory lives on for generations to come.