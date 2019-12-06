Hong Kong Airlines CEO says struggling airline will get cash injection
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Struggling Hong Kong Airlines may be getting a cash injection in “one or two days” as it battles for survival, according to reports.
In a December 5 interview, CEO Sun Jianfeng told the South China Morning Post, “We will try our best to get enough money,” he said. “But it’s very short notice to get a huge [amount] of money” by Saturday, which is the deadline. A spokesperson for the airline told the newspaper that it had a “secure cash injection plan in place.”
The paper is also reporting that workers were being paid for missed wages. Last month, we reported that some Hong Kong Airlines employees weren’t being paid and the South China Morning Post reported that the airline cut off its in-flight entertainment because it could not afford to pay the vendor.
Earlier this week, Hong Kong’s Air Transport Licensing Authority (ALTA) said the airline must receive a cash infusion and prove it can maintain a certain cash level by Dec. 7.
“After careful consideration of the financial position of HKA [Hong Kong Airlines] at present, ATLA must take immediate and resolute action to prevent further deterioration of HKA’s situation in order to protect public interests,” a spokesman for the authority said in a statement.
As we’ve previously reported, Hong Kong Airlines has been struggling financially for some time now. Authorities in the city are threatening to suspend its operating license if the company doesn’t stabilize its books by the end of the week.
The deterioration of Hong Kong Airlines’ financial position was accelerated by ongoing anti-Chinese protests, which have reduced travel demand. After receiving an update on the company’s finances from its senior executives on Nov. 29, ALTA said that it was not confident that the airline could pay its employees’ salaries or continue to provide satisfactory service to its passengers.
If you’re planning on flying Hong Kong Airlines in the coming days, you should consider precautions — especially for flights beyond Dec. 7. Before your trip, double-check what travel protections are offered by the credit card you used to book the trip and consider travel insurance.
Featured image courtesy of Alberto Riva / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.