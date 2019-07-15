This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Today, Hilton announced 2019 as its best year yet for luxury properties, with four of its newest already open and seven more to debut before year end. This follows Hilton’s shift toward high-end hotels, which currently comprise just 65 locations out of its thousands-strong portfolio.
This is good news for Hilton loyalists, as the brand has long lagged behind its competitors when comparing ultra-high luxury hotels. In the past, customers have been limited to properties such as the Conrad Maldives and Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, which, while beautiful, lag behind the sheer excess that is the St. Regis Maldives or Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah.
Now, with 30 additional properties in the luxury property pipeline, Hilton is digging in its heels — and these hotels do not disappoint.
Perhaps the most anticipated property of the year — the Waldorf Astoria Hilton Maldives Ithaafushi — opened just two weeks ago with sky-high prices and the elegance to match. The hotel launch necessitated an entirely new category of award redemption, with rates for a standard room coming in at 120,000 points a night (25,000 points more than the previous cap for top-tier properties). This is for good reason, as cash rates for the hotel begin at around $2,000/night, more than double the cost of the Conrad Maldives.
Fortunately, the hotel still qualifies for Hilton’s fifth night free on award bookings, which means the cost for five nights will total only 480,000 points. The cash cost for the same booking, after taxes and fees, is over $16,000, which equates to a value of 3.3 cents per point. As TPG values Hilton Honors points at just 0.6 cents apiece, you’re getting an exceptional value.
Other hotels already open and bookable this year include the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Conrad Hangzhou, and Conrad Washington, DC, though none of these hotels hold the same wow factor in terms of redemption.
As an example, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre is only $178/night, while award stays are bookable for 50,000 points/night. At that rate, you’re only getting 0.3 cents per point — half of TPG‘s suggested value.
Still, overall, Hilton’s move toward ultra-luxury hotels is nothing but good for those of us in the points and miles game, as more aspirational properties present more opportunities for redemption. We’re excited to see what’s next as Hilton continues to pull out all the stops in its quest for high-end hotel dominance.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.