Hilton and American Express donate up to 1 million free nights for medical workers
American Express and Hilton have partnered to offer health care workers free rooms across the United States. The two companies announced on Monday that they’ll donate up to one million nights to frontline medical professionals fighting the novel coronavirus.
In a press release, the two companies detailed that doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to “sleep, recharge or isolate from their families,” will be eligible for the donated rooms. The one million nights will be available to eligible health care workers between April 13 and May 31 for stays of up to seven nights each.
“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs for the greater good,” Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta said in a statement. “They are truly heroes. We are honored to extend our Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”
Hilton, which boasts 18 brands in 119 countries and more than 6,100 hotels in its portfolio, said that it’s initially working with 10 associations that collectively represent more than one million health care workers. Each of the 10 associations will provide further information to their networks with details about booking rooms.
According to Hilton, rooms will be made across a variety of brands, including Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others. While hotels across the world have had to furlough employees during this time of reduced travel demand, Hilton said that the hotels will be staffed by employees who have undergone additional training on relevant health and safety measures.
Inside the hotels that are being used, Hilton said that rooms and common areas will be sanitized using industrial-grade cleaners and updated cleaning protocols. Hilton is warning, however, that in some high-demand locations, room availability may be limited.
American Express is investing in the donation of the rooms, which the hotel company says will be provided at or below cost by its network of independent owners and franchisees.
The two brands have long worked together as partners, notably as American Express is the issuer for all of Hilton’s cobranded credit cards. Within that four-card portfolio is the high-end Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, Hilton Honors American Express Business Card and the no-annual-fee Hilton Honors Card from American Express.
“Our medical workers who are courageously and selflessly serving on the frontlines in the coronavirus crisis represent the best of who we are,” said Amex Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri. “We’re honored to support this initiative with our longtime partner, Hilton, to provide the heroes in our communities a place to rest, recharge and help keep their loved ones safe during this time.”
Both Hilton and American Express have already shown a great response for customers in light of the ongoing battle against coronavirus. In March, Hilton was the first of the major hotel loyalty programs to announce elite status extensions for all elite members. Hilton Honors announced that for members with status expiring on March 31, 2020, that would be extended to March 31, 2021. Likewise, Hilton Honors members who have status expiring on March 31, 2021, will have their status extended through March 31, 2022.
The hotel group made a handful of other changes across its portfolio including:
- Points expiration is paused for all Hilton Honors points until December 31, 2020.
- All existing reservations that are scheduled for arrival on or before June 30, 2020, can be canceled at no charge up to 24 hours prior to your scheduled arrival day.
- All new reservations booked between today and June 30, 2020, for any future travel date can be canceled at no charge up to 24 hours prior to your scheduled arrival day.
- Outstanding Weekend Night Reward certificates earned with select Hilton American Express cards will be extended. All Weekend Night Rewards that were unexpired as of March 11, 2020, and all new certificates issued through August 30, 2020, will have their validity extended until August 31, 2021.
Last week, American Express announced that it was extending the welcome bonus period for new cardholders. For eligible card accounts approved between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, they’ll receive a three-month extension to meet the card spending requirements. Additionally, there are reports that some cardholders of The Platinum Card® from American Express have been able to exchange their $15 monthly Uber credits for a statement credit.
This new initiative from Hilton and American Express is just another way that travel companies are giving back during coronavirus. One million nights is a lot to offer, and for the health care professionals who are working long hours to help us all fight the virus, it will likely be a much-appreciated initiative.
