New Hertz promo for car rentals starting as low as 600 points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have a car reservation coming soon, here’s some good news. From now until Oct. 25, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members can redeem fewer points for a free Standard day or AnyDay Reward.
Members can redeem a Standard Rewards for just 600 points per day (normally 750 points), and AnyDay Rewards for 1,200 points per day (normally 1,500 points). Members can reserve a vehicle with their points on Hertz.com for pick up until Jan. 31, 2020. The full award chart can be found here.
If you don’t use Hertz often or you aren’t familiar with its loyalty program, here’s what you need to know.
The program is free to join, and after enrollment, you’ll have entry-level Gold status. You’ll earn 1 point for every dollar you spend on rentals and accessories. Note that that doesn’t include taxes, fees and surcharges. Joining the program also allows you to skip the counter both for picking up your car and dropping off your car. In addition, you’ll gain access to the company’s Ultimate Choice program, available at nearly 60 airports across the U.S. Upon arrival, you simply proceed to the Gold area and select the car you’d like rather than being forced into a preassigned vehicle that doesn’t fit your needs.
The first level of elite status is Five Star, which requires 12 car rentals or spending $2,400 in a calendar year. This tier comes with plenty of perks, a one-car-class upgrade (subject to availability), 1.25 points per dollar spent (a 25% bonus) and no additional driver fees for spouse/domestic partner in the U.S.
Hertz’s top-tier elite status is President’s Circle, which requires 20 car rentals (or spending $4,000 or more) in a calendar year. You’ll get most of the same benefits as Five Star status, but confirmed one-car-class upgrades, 1.5 points per dollar spent (50% bonus) and valet service at participating locations (up to four times per year).
When renting a car from any company, the key to earning the most rewards is choosing the right credit card, such as the following cards that offer bonus points for all car rentals purchased directly with Hertz:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: 3x points on all travel, including car rentals.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 2x points on all travel, including car rentals.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: 3x points on all travel, including car rentals (on up to $150,000 in purchases combined with shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines, then 1x).
Of course, you’ll want to select a card that offers solid car rental insurance. The Sapphire Reserve, Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business (when renting primarily for business purposes or outside of your country of residence) cards also offer primary car rental coverage, which covers you for damage to your rental due to collision or theft, without needing to file a claim with your personal insurance company.
Featured photo by George Rose/Getty Images.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.