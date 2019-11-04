There’s a lost unicorn at Heathrow Airport — help us find its home
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
OK, internet: Do your thing.
Last night, an adorable unicorn was found stranded at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in Terminal 2, and we’re trying to find its home.
According to editor and journalist Sarah Doran, the lost and found was closed when the unicorn was discovered at the airport, so the well-loved plush animal is safe and sound in a “temporary London home.”
That’s when some 20.8K people of the Internet (that’s you!) began sharing the story in the hopes of making some magic happen and reuniting the lost unicorn with its owner.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
As of publication time, the owner still has not been found.
So, here’s where you come in. Share this article on your Facebook feed, Twitter, Instagram, MySpace, Friendster (we won’t judge … mostly) or whatever social platforms you use regularly to get the word out.
This certainly wouldn’t be the first instance of the internet helping travelers find prized possessions lost at airports.
Last November, a man lost his special necklace at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). And in July, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) also tried to reunite a lost stuffed animal, named Cookie Dough, with its owner — but before she was returned, airport police took her on an adorable adventure.
Manchester Airport (MAN) also worked to reunite a floppy-eared plush toy with its owner last year.
We’re counting on you all — no pressure.
Featured image courtesy of Manuela Galizia/EyeEm/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.