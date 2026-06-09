Hilton loyalists, listen up: There's a brand-new points hotel now available for booking on Kauai, Hawaii.

Hale Hokuala Kauai, a Curio Collection by Hilton property, debuts on Hawaii's "Garden Island" later this year and is now accepting reservations for stays beginning October 1, 2026. It will be the first Curio Collection hotel in the Aloha State.

Hale Hokuala (which means "house of the rising star," in Hawaiian) is a brand new construction, which is a rarity in Hawaii. The decor was inspired by the island's culture and nature, and you'll also see mature monkeypod and banyan trees throughout the property.

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The 210-room hotel is in the Hokuala Resort community overlooking Nawiliwili Bay and the Pacific Ocean. "From the moment guests arrive, Hale Hokuala Kauai will immerse them in the spirit of our culture," said Jon Itoga, the new hotel's general manager, in a statement.

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As you can see in the photo above, the hotel offers access to the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course with views of the ocean.

The property will have a Portuguese and Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and an open-air lobby gathering spot.

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The hotel was designed by Hart Howerton in collaboration with AHL (formerly Architects Hawaii), and the rooms feature light colors, tropical photos and blue patterned carpets throughout, which the hotel said reflect the sand, greenery, sky and water of the region. Interiors are by Looney and Associates.

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Among the 210 rooms, there are 23 suites, so those with Hilton Honors Diamond status could get lucky and score an upgrade.

If you want to use those Hilton Honors points, standard rates start at 95,000 points per night. Cash rates start at $562. I expect the prices will moderate over time.

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Pricing for the new Hale Hokuala Kauai, a Curio Collection hotel in Kauai. HILTON

The hotel features an outdoor pool with a pool bar, a fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts and access to miles of hiking trails.

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The hotel is also not far from Kauai's Lihue Airport (LIH) and resorts like Timbers Kauai Ocean Club and Residences and Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort.

Bottom line

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There's a new points property opening soon on Kauai that could make a great home base for exploring this beautiful island.

While prices are pretty high in the opening months of the property, I expect prices will come down over time. it could also be a great use of some of those Hilton Honors points burning a hole in your pocket.

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