Grand Canyon flash flooding: What to know if you’re visiting soon

A deadly flash flood swept through Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona over the weekend. An active search-and-rescue operation is underway along the Colorado River, and parts of the inner canyon and South Rim are closed at this time.

Due to extreme damage and flash flooding in the Grand Canyon this past weekend, the National Park Service announced immediate closures of the following areas until further notice: Phantom Ranch, Phantom Ranch cabins and canteen and Bright Angel Campground. The entire North Kaibab Trail — from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch — is also closed until further notice. The Silver and Black footbridges crossing the river have been affected as well.

For the latest trail and closure information, visit the park's Key Hiking Messages webpage.

The Grand Canyon's Yavapai Point on the South Rim looking northwest. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

A threat of severe weather still remains, and visitors are urged to exercise caution. Videos posted online by the Associated Press showed the destruction caused by the flooding. This devastating flash flood comes just a year after the Dragon Bravo wildfire forced the evacuation and closure of the North Rim in July 2025.

Search-and-rescue efforts underway

The closure of the inner canyon will allow the National Park Service and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to continue search-and-rescue operations. There are still visitors unaccounted for, and the NPS Investigative Services Branch is seeking the public's assistance.

The flash flood significantly affected infrastructure in the canyon, including the Transcanyon Waterline, and, as a result, the visitor facilities at the South Rim are also affected.

Is it safe to travel to Grand Canyon National Park?

Yes, it is safe to travel to portions of Grand Canyon National Park, but there are some restrictions that visitors should be aware of. We suggest bookmarking the park's main page, which lists updates and links to advisories.

The Places To Go page is full of helpful visitor information and maps.

South Rim hotels to close Monday at noon

Bright Angel Lodge has been welcoming guests to the Grand Canyon's South Rim since the 1930s. PEDROSALA/GETTY IMAGES

The National Park Service has issued a closure notice for Monday, Aug. 31, at noon local time for the South Rim hotels located within Grand Canyon National Park due to damage to the Transcanyon Waterline. All water at the South Rim is delivered via the waterline, and additional reserves are running low. Only dry camping will be permitted at the South Rim.

It's important to note that the park will remain open for day use, and food-and-beverage services at the South Rim will remain open (though some may reduce hours of operation).

As we've previously reported, the Transcanyon Waterline dates back to the 1960s, and the park has already invested $208 million in a multiyear rehabilitation project that isn't expected to be completed until 2027. It's unclear at this time how much damage the flooding has caused to the infrastructure or when the hotels will reopen.

Town of Tusayan hotels remain unaffected

Tusayan is the gateway to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park at the Route 64 entrance, and its hotels and restaurants remain fully operational and unaffected, as it's located outside the national park.

What to know if you have a Colorado River rafting trip scheduled

A group paddling a white water raft through rapids on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park. MERRILL IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES

Until further notice, the Colorado River is closed to river traffic due to metal structures and debris entering the river, according to a notice from the National Park Service. River operations rangers are coordinating with visitors already in the canyon, and the Grand Canyon River Alert system is also sending advisories. If you have an upcoming river trip scheduled, you should contact the commercial outfitter that you booked with or the NPS River Permits office for trip-specific information.

Will your credit card or trip insurance cover changes?

TPG has a comprehensive guide to credit cards that covers trip cancellation and interruption, including what might be covered in the event of a natural disaster.

Related: 4 times your credit card's travel insurance can help with travel woes, and 7 times it won't

Bottom line

Our hearts go out to those affected by the flooding at the Grand Canyon.

If you have a trip planned soon, be sure to double-check the location of your reservation to see if your trip is affected so you can take appropriate steps to reroute or rebook. The most recent updates and advisories will be posted on the park's official website. For updated information on the status of hiking trails and facilities at Grand Canyon National Park, visit the park's Plan Your Visit page.