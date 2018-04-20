This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The day many of us having been waiting for is finally here: a Google Flights filter for basic economy fares!
Google Flights is a TPG favorite for ease in searching for flight prices, schedules, aircraft types and more. But, one annoyance that we’ve had in the wake of basic economy expanding to most domestic airlines was that Google Flights didn’t have an option to filter out these fares. Even when Google Flights updated its interface this January, that option still wasn’t added.
Well, it looks like Google finally has heard our cries. In an unannounced tweak this week, Google Flights now has the option to filter for “overhead bin access.”
For legacy carriers that charge for carry-on bags (American, United), this selection will eliminate basic economy fares. However, since Delta doesn’t restrict basic economy passengers from carrying on a bag, Delta basic economy fares will still show up.
And since low-cost carriers like Frontier and Spirit don’t have a non-basic economy option, selecting the “overhead bin access” option prices in the cost of a carry-on bag:
This gives flight searchers an apple-to-apple comparison between low-cost carrier and legacy airline flight options.
Unfortunately for fellow fans of the older version of Google Flights, this option is only found on the new interface.
If you’re a Google Flights power user, make sure you’ve installed the helpful Chrome extensions to add legroom data to initial search results and easily price compare with websites like Expedia, Momondo, Kayak and SkyScanner.
Featured image by Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.