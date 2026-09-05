Global Entry is getting a slight tweak. Later this month, the program plans to replace its mobile app.

Now, let's make one thing clear: If you typically get off a plane and rush to a blue kiosk after an international flight, nothing changes for you.

But for the last few years, travelers returning to the U.S. have also had the option to skip the kiosks. Instead, those flyers could enter their arrival information on a smartphone app, then head right to an (even shorter) line.

Global Entry mobile app signage at Dulles International Airport (IAD). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Which brings me to the news of the day.

That app — the Global Entry app — will stop working on Sept. 15.

Instead, travelers will want to download a new "Trusted Traveler app" that's launching.

According to the federal government, this new app will be able to do everything the Global Entry mobile app does today:

Your Global Entry membership will still be active.

You don't need to reapply.

Your login information will be the same.

The app will do the same things the Global Entry mobile app does right now.

However, this will also be the place to start an application or renewal process and navigate the U.S. Department of Transportation's other trusted travel programs — like Nexus and SENTRI, which expedite travel into the U.S. in North America.

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Read more: 14 things to know about Global Entry

The bigger Global Entry change happening

The bigger change Global Entry members have seen in recent months is a new-look process at several of the nation's biggest airports.

DHS has been trialing new camera-capture technology at six major hubs. During that process, members' photos are taken and verified as they enter the customs hall. Instead of visiting a kiosk, they head right to an officer.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

That new technology is currently live at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Bottom line

If you're a traveler who likes to use the Global Entry mobile app, you'll want to download the new Trusted Traveler App beginning Sept. 15 and use that for your next trip.

That's really the only change, at least for now.

Otherwise, the program remains largely as is for most travelers re-entering the U.S. from abroad.

Global Entry costs $120 for a five-year membership. However, a handful of popular travel credit cards will reimburse the application fee.

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