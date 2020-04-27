Learn about the future of cruising on the next ‘TPG Talks’ webinar
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. How are cruise lines responding? When will it be safe to cruise again? Join our next TPG Talks webinar this Thursday, April 30 at noon Eastern Time to hear from TPG’s Senior Cruise Reporter, Gene Sloan, as he provides concrete advice and actionable tips for navigating these choppy waters (puns intended).
If you haven’t attended one of the first two sessions, TPG Talks is a series of live — FREE — webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation. Past sessions covered online shopping portals and under-the-radar-loyalty programs, so be sure to check out the recordings for everything you may have missed.
I’ll continue hosting this week along with TPG Senior Editor and moderator extraordinaire Nick Ewen.
The cruise industry is in uncharted waters, as most companies have anchored their ships with an unclear timeline for returning to sea. The industry will likely look much different than it did pre-COVID-19, with one cruise line already trademarking its own face mask. With all that said, cruisers are some of the most loyal and eager travelers, and bookings for 2021 continue.
To make sense of all that’s changing in the industry and what to expect in the future, our own Gene Sloan is going to captain this week’s TPG Talks webinar and help us all make sense of what’s happening today. Gene is one of the most knowledgeable people in the world when it comes to the cruise industry, with over 20 years of writing experience and trips on more than 150 different ships. This week’s TPG Talks session is not to be missed!
When: Thursday April 30, noon EST
Featured image Norwegian Getaway in Miami courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.