12 crazy forms of identification that will get you through airport security
If you’ve ever arrived at the airport only to realize you’ve forgotten your driver’s license or passport – or worse, had either lost or stolen during your travels – there may be no reason for panic. As it turns out, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) actually allows some flexibility when it comes to alternative forms of identification to green-light you through security.
Today, we’re going to look at 12 forms of alternative ID that you may be able to use in lieu of more formal identification. None are guaranteed to work, but they’re worth a shot when you’re in a tight situation. Some options you may never have considered range from credit cards to your checkbook – and possibly even your Costco card.
The official policy
There are at least 16 different forms of ID that are accepted by the TSA:
- Driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)
- Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, it must be REAL ID compliant.
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
- U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- State-issued enhanced driver’s license
- Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Foreign government-issued passport
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
- Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
If that’s not enough, there may be other options. The TSA has confirmed that if passengers are willing to provide additional information and submit to possible additional screening, there may be other means of substantiating an individual’s identity, including the use of publicly available databases. Passengers whose identity cannot be verified by the TSA may not be allowed to proceed through the checkpoint or onto their flight. The official policy states:
In the event you arrive at the airport without valid identification, because it is lost or at home, you may still be allowed to fly. The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as your name, current address, and other personal information to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint. You will be subject to additional screening, to include a patdown and screening of carry-on property.
You will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint if your identity cannot be confirmed, you choose to not provide proper identification or you decline to cooperate with the identity verification process.
With that out of the way, let’s jump in! Note that the TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling domestically.
1. Clear membership
Perhaps your best shot of getting through security is with a Clear membership. Clear is an expedited airport security program where members utilize biometric authentication (fingerprint or eye scan) at a kiosk rather than have a TSA agent inspect their ID. So long as your membership is already set up, you should be able to fly without an ID — that is, assuming Clear is even available in your terminal.
2. Photos of your IDs
While it’s not ideal to indefinitely store these types of photos on your phone, you also might want to consider taking photos of all your forms of ID prior to traveling. In the event of theft or loss of your identification while you’re away from home, this system of photographing your IDs may not just get you through airport security, but also potentially help you prove your identity at your hotel, get new credit cards issued and more.
3. Credit card(s)
Aside from allowing you to play the points and miles game, credit cards may also help you verify your identity. It’s not common for banks/issuers to include your photo on cards anymore. However, a TSA agent might be willing to pull you aside, call the card’s 1-800 number, and allow you to answer your security questions in order to prove you are who you say you are.
4. Police report for a stolen wallet and/or passport
In the unhappy event that your wallet and/or identification is stolen, be sure to file a police report and carry the paperwork with you. If all other forms of your ID are gone, this may be your only hope of getting through security.
5. Work security badge
Chances are excellent that before they’ve issued you a work security badge with your photo, your workplace has run a thorough background check on you. And what’s good enough for your employer may also be good enough for the unsmiling security officer who holds the keys to making or missing your flight.
6. Costco card
While Sam’s Club eliminated this, Costco membership cards still feature a black-and-white photo of the cardholder, which may also enable access through airport security. If you’re already a Costco member, you could even hedge your bets against future forgetfulness by carrying a cobranded Costco credit card in your wallet.
7. Business card with a photo
If you happen to have a business card that features your photo, when flashed at security in conjunction with another form of ID, this might be the verification needed to get you to your gate.
8. Student ID
Just like a driver’s license, this card often features a photo, date of birth and sometimes even an address.
9. Checkbook
These usually don’t have your photo, but they have your name, your address, and your bank’s phone number, so it couldn’t hurt to offer it as one piece of evidence of your identity.
10. Magazine/utility bill with your name and current address
While this is an unlikely source of entry on its own, producing one of your utility bills or a magazine that bears a label with your name/address may help prove you are who you say you are when combined with other types of identification. Or, if you’re the hip-hop artist G-Eazy and misplace your ID on tour, you may be able to convince the TSA to let you through security by holding up a magazine featuring your photo on the cover.
11. Marriage license
If you’re heading back from your destination wedding or honeymoon, presenting your marriage license might do the trick.
12. Diploma
Why would you have this on you at an airport, you ask? Who knows, but presenting an educational diploma at security has worked for some TPG readers.
Bottom line
The easiest way to get through TSA without a driver’s license is by having a Clear membership. The next best forms of ID are typically your passport or Global Entry card. However, if you don’t have any of those, you might still have other options. There’s no absolute guarantee that the options listed above will work, but in a pinch, they may just get you to your gate. Just be sure to leave yourself extra time at the airport to complete the additional screening. Keep in mind, Real IDs will be required starting Oct. 1, 2021, so come prepared with another compliant photo ID if you don’t have one by then.
Featured image courtesy of the TSA.
