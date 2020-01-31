You can use your Global Entry card as a Real ID
It’s 2020, which means the Real ID Act will be going into effect in October.
As of that month, if you do not have an ID that complies with the Real ID requirements, you will not be able to fly. The purpose of this change is to set clearer standards for government-issued photo ID. The law established a uniform set of security standards for driver’s licenses and other government-issued ID cards. Most importantly, it prohibits government agencies from accepting identification that does not meet the new standards. One of the goals was to add an extra layer of security to commercial aviation by making it more difficult for people to obtain false documents and use them to board airplanes.
To check if you have a Real ID, look for a star in the upper right-hand corner of your ID. If there’s no star, it’s not compliant. If you haven’t gotten a new state ID in the past year or so, you probably don’t have a Real ID.
There are a few reasons why you may be hesitant to get one. If your current ID doesn’t expire for a few more years, you may not want to pay the fee to get a new one. You also might want to avoid the long wait times that typically come with a visit to the DMV.
Luckily, there are a few ways you can avoid a trip to the DMV without risking your flight privileges after September 2020
Global Entry card
Global Entry cards meet all the requirements for a Real ID, so if you don’t want to spend the time getting a new state ID and have Global Entry, you’re in the clear.
The membership costs $100 and is valid for five years. However, many travel rewards cards credit cardholders for the application fee so be sure to take advantage of that perk if you haven’t already. Global Entry routes travelers through expedited screening for international travel and includes TSA PreCheck for domestic flights.
Passport
You can also use your passport as a Real ID, although some people get nervous about traveling with their passport when they don’t need it because it’s not as easy to store as an actual ID.
Beyond those two common forms of identification for frequent travelers, you’re also in the clear if you have any of the following IDs:
- Permanent resident card
- U.S. Department of Defense ID
- Border crossing card
- State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
- Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Foreign government-issued passport
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
Another reason to carry your Global Entry card is if you’re traveling to and within Canada. Canada doesn’t have TSA PreCheck, however, they have a similar trusted traveler program that grants Global Entry cardholders direct access to many airport security screening checkpoints across the country. Next time your traveling in Canada, look for the Trusted Traveller line sign. Here you will be able to,
- keep your shoes, belt and light jacket on
- keep small items in your pockets
- keep compliant liquids, aerosols and gels in carry-on bags
However, Canada requires all travelers to remove laptops trusted traveler or not.
Bottom line
If your state-issued ID is expiring soon anyway, it’s better to just get a new ID now. However, it can be a hassle. If you have a Global Entry card or a passport, you’re in the clear — just remember to bring them with you every time you travel both domestically and internationally.
