How to fly from the US to Europe for just 16,000 Chase, Amex or Citi points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Every month Singapore publishes its list of “Spontaneous Escapes,” in which it offers discounts of up to 30% on certain fares. Its current promotion, which is bookable until October 31 and valid for flights from November 1-30, is discounting the cost of transatlantic flights to a mere 15,750 miles each way, or 31,500 round-trip.
Even better, this sale also extends to premium economy, which means you can score a ticket from New York (JFK) to Frankfurt (FRA) and vice versa for just 32,900 miles:
While there are plenty of ways to get from the US to Europe on points and miles, this limited-time promotion is very likely the best you’re going to see for an economy class ticket.
Don’t have any Singapore KrisFlyer miles? We’ve got good news for you. Fortunately, Singapore Air partners with all the major transferable point currencies, including Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Capital One miles. The first three transfer to Singapore at a 1:1 ratio, so an economy class ticket is just 16k points (you have to transfer in blocks of 1,000 points). Capital One transfers to Singapore at a 2:1 ratio, which still makes this a pretty decent deal at just 32,000 Capital One miles.
With all these options, you’ll be able to take advantage of this deal if you have points from any of a multitude of credit cards, including popular cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the Citi Premier℠ Card or the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, just to name a few. Of course, we often see deals for tickets from the east coast to Europe for under $300 round-trip, so you’ll also want to check and see if there are any great cash prices available for your trip — if there are, pay cash and save your points for the next time around. The information for the Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
If you’re looking to take advantage of this deal, make sure to book before October 31. Otherwise, keep an eye on Singapore’s rotating list of Spontaneous Escapes for more discounted award options.
Feature photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.