There are incredibly cheap flights to Europe from the East Coast available right now for as low as $239 round-trip. These fares include popular destinations like Amsterdam, Paris and Rome.
Note that all of these fares are in basic economy, which means you’ll have to pay extra for checked baggage and to pick your seat. However, you will be allowed a free carry-on.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American, Finnair
Routes: LGA/JFK/BOS/FLL/PHL to AMS/FCO/ORY/CDG/BCN
Cost: $239+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: October 2019 – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
New York (LGA) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $239 round-trip on American:
New York (LGA) to Rome (FCO) for $257 round-trip on American:
Boston (BOS) to Paris (ORY) for $266 round-trip on American:
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $268 round-trip on Finnair:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Paris (CDG) for $269 round-trip on American:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Barcelona (BCN) for $383 round-trip on Finnair:
Maximize your purchase
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases. Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
