Fly BLADE nonstop to Aspen from New York and Los Angeles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This year’s holidays land awkwardly on the calendar, with both Christmas and New Year’s Day landing on Wednesdays. That being said, it’s not too late to make some spontaneous plans for the last weekend of the decade. BLADE is offering nonstop flights between New York City (HPN) and Aspen (ASE) — and one of those tickets could have your name on it.
“For years, fliers have been asking us for a way to BLADE to Aspen,” Melissa Tomkiel, President-Fixed Wing BLADE, told TPG. “The timing was right this year to offer our uniquely designed, reimagined Jet service directly between New York or Los Angeles and one of the best ski destinations in the world.”
For more daily news, sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter
The luxury begins the moment you board: BLADE’s jets are retrofitted Gulfstream IV-SPs, reimagined to accommodate up to 10 guests, where every passenger gets to experience the comfort of their own captain’s chair. On-board, BLADE guests enjoy full in-flight service from the company’s renowned SKYcx cabin attendants, as well as world-class cuisine from BLT Restaurants.
BLADE Aspen connects the Colorado ski town with Manhattan; Westchester, New York, just north of New York City; and Los Angeles on select Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. The available dates coincide with peak ski season, while additional flights are available over the holidays. If you’re looking for additional travel times or want to book with a larger group, you can reach out directly to BLADE to arrange a charter flight to Aspen.
Related: 8 things to know before you visit Aspen
BLADE is the only airline offering direct service between New York and Aspen, and Manhattan and Westchester travelers can save up to six hours of flight time on BLADE Aspen compared to commercial flight routes.
The new BLADE Lounge in Westchester is easily accessible for Westchester and Connecticut fliers, while New York City adventurers can even begin the fun early by taking a BLADE helicopter from Manhattan directly to the side of the BLADE Aspen jet, or back from the airport to Manhattan for returns.
How much will you pay for this premium convenience? From Los Angeles, flights are $1,950 or $3,900 round-trip. From New York, it’s $3,250 for one way, while round trip is just $3,500, with add-on helicopter service from Manhattan to Westchester available for an additional $300 each way. You can apply referral codes from friends for BLADE Aspen travel. If you don’t have one handy, use code BRIANF&F for $50 off of a single booking.
Luggage-wise, BLADE Aspen travelers are allowed one 50-pound piece of luggage per person which will be checked in the baggage compartment, just like on commercial Airlines. One additional personal item, such as a laptop bag or purse, is allowed in the passenger cabin as well. If flying on a helicopter connection, one 25lb commercial airline carry-on and one personal item (eg. Laptop, Purse, etc.) is allowed. If you’re carrying along skis or something equally bulky, the luggage upgrade fee is $250 each way.
Featured photo courtesy of BLADE.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.