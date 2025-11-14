Marriott Bonvoy elite status 'soft landing' policy: How to requalify for status

It's official: Marriott is extending its "soft landing" policy into 2026.

Specifically, the brand will offer Marriott Bonvoy members who don't requalify for their current elite status in 2025 the opportunity to hold the status one tier below from March 2026 until February 2027. Here's what you need to know.

Marriott's elite status soft landing policy

Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Theme Park Entrance in California. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

The Marriott status you earned in 2024 will expire at the end of February unless you requalify for your current level or achieve a higher status level in 2025. But what if you don't requalify for the same or higher status?

That's where Marriott's generous soft landing policy comes in. Whether you qualify for a level far below your current status or don't qualify for status at all in 2025, you'll only drop down one status level in 2026.

According to Marriott's website, "Members can see their new status in March 2026 and enjoy that new status through February 2027."

With this announcement, members who don't requalify for their existing status tier will hold the tier just below their expiring status for the next status year:

Ambassador Elite members who don't requalify in 2025 will hold Titanium Elite status through February 2027.

Titanium Elite members who don't requalify in 2025 will hold Platinum Elite status through February 2027.

Platinum Elite members who don't requalify in 2025 will hold Gold Elite status through February 2027.

Gold Elite members who don't requalify in 2025 will hold Silver Elite status through February 2027.

It's worth mentioning that Marriott offered similar policies before the COVID-19 pandemic. This was put on hold as Marriott extended elite status earned in 2019 and 2020 through February 2023, and it was reinstated the following year. This soft landing policy is a win-win: It benefits members who weren't able to requalify for status while giving them an incentive to stay loyal to Marriott and perhaps retry for status next year.

Bottom line

Mid- and upper-tier Marriott Bonvoy elite members who don't requalify in 2025 won't be left empty-handed in 2026.

With Titanium Elite status, expiring Ambassador Elite members will enjoy many of the same perks of their current status, including complimentary breakfast at most brands, suite upgrades at check-in (including at Ritz-Carlton properties), a 75% point bonus accrual, Choice Benefits and status match to United MileagePlus' Premier Silver status. Platinum Elite also has many of the same benefits that Titanium Elite status offers.

You should see your new Marriott status and updated expiration in early March.