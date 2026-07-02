Entering summer, it seemed like a shortage of jet fuel could be the biggest problem for travelers heading to Europe. Instead, it has been ultralong lines at airports across the continent.

Travelers entering and exiting some European airports have run into massive backups amid a rocky rollout of the European Union's new Entry and Exit System, or EES.

Launched in April, the new setup requires biometric checks for each passenger entering or leaving Schengen Area countries.

The idea: to more closely track who's entering and leaving the EU.

But so far, the rollout of the new high-tech setup has significantly slowed passenger departures and arrivals — and fueled travel chaos.

At some of Europe's busiest travel destinations, flyers have faced hourslong backups after landing and stressful delays while rushing to catch flights.

This past weekend, I arrived nearly three hours before my flight out of Copenhagen Airport (CPH) in Denmark. But because of the border control line I had to pass through, I barely made it to the gate before my American Airlines flight to Philadelphia started boarding.

Read more: How Europe's EES works, and what it means for travelers

European Union EES line at Copenhagen Airport (CPH). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Airlines call for 'immediate intervention'

The aviation industry has seemingly had enough.

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In a public letter released Wednesday, European airports called for "immediate intervention" by EU leaders before the situation at airports deteriorates further. The group cited five-hour wait times at some hubs on busy days, along with flight delays and passengers with missed connections.

And all of this has happened before the start of the peak summer travel rush for European-based travelers.

In its own memo Thursday, low-cost carrier Ryanair called on EU leaders to suspend the EES program until September, arguing that it's clear the new border program "is not ready for peak summer volumes."

Related: EU plans to strengthen passenger rights, compensation rules

MARCOS DEL MARZO/LIGHTROCKET/GETTY IMAGES

"Passengers and families should not be used as guinea pigs for a half-baked passport control system that risks creating long queues, missed flights and unnecessary stress at airports this summer," the Irish carrier said.

What is the EU doing about the backups?

So far, there are no signs that EES will go away for the summer.

In a statement to TPG Thursday, EU leaders said they had called an "urgent meeting" with industry leaders for the coming days, as the crowds grow at airports.

But the commission argued the EES impact was "limited" at most airports, and it also seemed to blame individual European countries for the recent backups.

Passengers wait in an EES line in Brussels. DURSUN AYDEMIR/ANDALOU/GETTY IMAGES

"Member states are the ones who need to ensure that the necessary operational capacity is in place," a spokesperson said. This includes "sufficient numbers of border guards" and "appropriate infrastructure."

What should travelers flying out of EU airports do?

In the meantime, U.S. travelers currently in Europe or heading there soon should be mindful of the potential delays before going to the airport.

Arrive at the airport early, even if you don't normally

Even if you're a traveler who typically cuts it close when arriving for a flight, I'd get to the airport at least three hours early before an international flight — or more, if you want to completely avoid stress.

During a flight back to the U.S. from Rome in May, I arrived at Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (FCO) two hours before departure and reached my gate with just minutes to spare.

Two hours and 45 minutes of padding was barely enough time for my June 28 departure from Copenhagen.

Be prepared to stand in line before or after your flight

Beyond that, I'd prepare for the possibility of a long wait — potentially in less-than-comfortable conditions.

In Copenhagen, the border control area was weakly air-conditioned as the region battled its latest heat wave.

RACHEL CRAFT/THE POINTS GUY

Buy a bottle of water after clearing security so you'll be hydrated if you have to stand in a long line. And have water when you deplane from a long flight, too, in case the post-arrival line is long.

Don't linger in a lounge too long

Be careful about spending too much time in an airport lounge or sit-down restaurant without knowing what line might be between you and your departure gate.

You know those social media jokes about how some travelers like to check and "make sure their gate exists" before grabbing a bite to eat? That should be the norm in Europe this summer: Make sure you can reach your gate without having to stand in a long border control line before settling in at a table for an extended preflight meal.

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