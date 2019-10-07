This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you have a flight planned soon, you may be able to score a ton of miles after converting hotel points to Etihad Guest Miles. The airline is running a new promotion where you’ll earn a 20% bonus when you convert hotel points to miles through Oct. 31.
Here’s what you need to know.
The offer is valid for all points to miles transfers made through Oct. 31. inclusive. The hotels participating include Accor Hotels, Hilton Honors, Radisson, Shangri-La, World of Hyatt, IHG and Marriott.
As Loyalty Lobby reported earlier today, a 60,000-point transfer from Marriott Bonvoy becomes 25,000 miles. After the 20% bonus, you’d end up with 30,000 Etihad miles.
Many of us like to use Etihad miles because It has a great award chart for many of its partner airlines like American, ANA and Virgin Australia. It can be cumbersome to book an award flight, as TPG’s Brendan Dorsey wrote in the summer, but you can get some great rates. TPG values Etihad miles at 1.4 cents each.
We’ve highlighted some of the best ways to use Etihad miles, including a one-way transcontinental flight on American’s A321T in business for 25,000 miles, West Coast cities to Japan in ANA’s business class for 54,000 miles and a one-way ticket to Europe, Japan or Korea in American Airline’s business class for 50,000 miles.
And if you still find yourself short on miles for an award redemption, Etihad Guest Miles are pretty easy to obtain. You can transfer both Citi ThankYou Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards to Etihad Guest at a 1:1 transfer ratio. Occasionally, the banks have offered transfer bonuses in the past, which sweeten the deal when they happen.
Featured photo courtesy of Javier Rodriguez/The Points Guy.
