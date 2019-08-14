This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A mileage program that constantly flies under the radar is the Etihad Guest Program — it’s got great award charts for many of its partner airlines like American, ANA and Virgin Australia. And while it can sometimes be a lengthy process to book an award flight, it can definitely be worth the hassle considering its great rates.
That means that this new Etihad buy miles promotion could be your chance to score incredibly cheap business and first-class awards. Through August 31, the program is running a promotion where you can earn up to a 20% bonus when purchasing at least 6,000 miles. Here’s how this deal breaks down:
TPG values Etihad miles at 1.4 cents each — which is about average when it comes to airline miles. At standard rates, you’d have to pay 2.0 cents each for mile. But if you can maximize this promotion by purchasing at least 6,000 miles to receive the 20% bonus, you could be snagging miles for 1.67 cents apiece. By purchasing 60,000 Etihad miles with the 20% bonus, you’d net 72,000 miles for just $1,200. And there are no taxes or processing fees added onto that cost.
If that’s still too expensive for you, Etihad Guest partners with both Citi ThankYou Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards, where you can transfer points into the program at a 1:1 ratio.
Currently The Platinum Card® from American Express is offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, while the American Express® Gold Card is offering new cardholders a welcome bonus of 35,000 points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of card membership. However, you may even be able to snag a targeted bonus of up to 100,000 points through the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at anytime).
You can also transfer Capital One Miles to Etihad at a 2:1.5 ratio from cards like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One Spark Miles for Business.
But buying miles at this low of a price can lead to some great redemptions in premium cabins that will get you your money back and a whole lot more. Let’s take a look at what you can book with this bonus offer. (Note that the cash prices are equivalent if you maximize the promotion by purchasing at least 6,000 miles.)
One-way transcontinental flight on American’s A321T in business for 25,000 miles
Cost: $417
One-way to Europe, North Africa or the Middle East in Royal Air Maroc business class for 44,000 miles
Cost: $733
One-way to Europe, Japan or Korea in American Airline’s business class for 50,000 miles
Cost: $833
West Coast to Japan in ANA’s business class for 54,000 miles
Cost: $900 from Seattle (SEA), slightly more from other West Coast cities
West Coast to Korea in Asiana’s business class for 59,000 miles
Cost: $983
For additional tips, check out our guide on maximizing Etihad Guest Miles, which delves into the many great redemptions you can make with the program. Read here for an updated guide on booking partner awards through Etihad.
Note that Etihad caps each person at purchasing 100,000 miles each calendar year and 60,000 miles per purchase. If you can’t get enough Etihad miles at this rate, you’ll want to buy two packages of 50,000 miles to score 120,000 miles — after the 20% bonus — at 1.67 cents each.
You can purchase Etihad miles here, and note that your purchase will be processed by Points.com, not Etihad. So, you won’t earn bonus rewards for using a card with airline spending as a bonus category. While Points.com purchases on the Ink Business Preferred have previously earned 3x points, recent purchases have only earned 1x point per dollar.
With that in mind, you should use a card that offers a solid return on non-bonus spend, such as The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express, the Chase Freedom Unlimited or the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.
