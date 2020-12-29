A switcheroo at Palm Beach Airport means new lounge access for Amex Platinum, Centurion members
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With its tony clientele and a wealth of luxury hotel options nearby, you might think that Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) — a favorite among TPG staffers for its manageability and excellent location — would likewise have lots to offer in terms of airport lounges.
Until very recently, though, that wasn’t exactly true. Palm Beach’s focus on leisure travel meant fewer lounges than you’d find at an airport that caters to higher numbers of business travelers.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Delta fliers and American Express Platinum cardholders had the Sky Club at Concourse C, but devotees of other airlines were stuck. (Unless, of course, like many high-end customers heading to or from PBI, they were flying private.)
That changed in January 2020, when a Primeclass lounge opened on the concourse near the A and B gates after security. But the identity of this space has recently changed again. Here’s what we saw on a recent trip to Palm Beach.
Related: Palm Beach two ways — elegant classic and effortlessly modern
In early December, following a refresh that included a full revamp of the food and beverage menu, the Primeclass lounge switched over to a new brand — Escape Lounge. The color palette remains the same — aqua blues and gold with tropical green accents — and the lounge is the same size as before, comfortably accommodating about 65 people.
The lounge is open to all fliers and has an entry fee of $40 if you book in advance and $45 at the door. The best part, though, is that, like the Delta Sky Club, it’s also open to The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express Centurion cardholders, and two of their guests, for free. So if the Sky Club is crowded or you’re just looking for a change of scenery, you have another choice at Palm Beach.
Featured image courtesy of Palm Beach International Airport
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.