Your 2019 end-of-year credit card to-do list
As 2019 comes to an end, it’s important to utilize all of your credit card benefits that expire at the end of the year and plan for 2020. You’ll also want to avoid seven common end-of-year points and miles mistakes as well.
Why traveling to Hawaii is worth it
TPG’s Summer Hull explains why it’s worth the time, cost and hassle to travel to Hawaii instead of other beach destinations.
Alaska Airlines exits 2 Los Angeles, Sacramento routes
Alaska Airlines will end service on two California routes and downgrade another two to seasonal status next May, as it focuses on its core Pacific Northwest markets.
One of the world’s biggest cruise ships is heading to Texas
Royal Caribbean’s massive 5,484-passenger Allure of the Seas will undergo a $165 million overhaul before it begins sailing out of Galveston, Texas. If you’re looking to take a cruise, you may be interested in how to book a cruise using points and miles.
Last chance: How to make sure you’ve used your Amex airline fee credit before the year ends
The airline fee credit that is provided as a benefit by multiple American Express cards is a valuable perk. Here’s how to make sure you’ve used your credit before the end of the year, as well as some ideas for using any remaining credit you may have.
How to track where your plane is before your flight
Here’s how to track the location of a specific aircraft, which can give you more time in the lounge or at home during delays.
Antelope Canyon is canceling photo tours due to overcrowding
Due to overcrowding, photo tours of Antelope Canyon are being canceled and tripods are being banned. But, you can still visit the popular tourist destination on a normal tour.
27 years in the biz: These are the 6 passenger types I hate getting stuck next to on a plane
Here are some of the most annoying passenger behaviors on planes, according to TPG’s Benet Wilson.
6 versions of paradise: How to choose the right Hawaiian island for you
Let us help you choose the right Hawaii island. Or, if you can’t choose, consider island hopping to visit multiple islands during your trip.
10 years of the Dreamliner — why pilots love flying the 787
It’s no secret that passengers love the 787 Dreamliner. But, here’s why pilots love flying the aircraft.
My Amex Platinum retention bonus: 20,000 Membership Rewards points
TPG’s JT Genter was recently offered a retention bonus on his The Platinum Card® from American Express (See Rates & Fees). Here’s how and why he was offered the retention bonus even though he’s generally satisfied with the card and didn’t have any plans to close the card.
Why I swear by T-Mobile for my international phone and data plan
Although I swear by Google Fi for my international phone and data plan, TPG’s Alberto Riva defends his choice to use T-Mobile in this piece. Especially if you’re considering your options for international phone and data coverage, this piece is a must read.
