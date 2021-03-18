Travelers with proof of vaccination can now visit Ecuador — including the Galapagos
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travelers visiting Ecuador who show proof of vaccination can enter the country, according to one of the largest daily newspapers in Ecuador, El Universo.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter
In October 2020, Ecuador’s National Emergency Operations Committee announced that travelers arriving by air to Quito or Guayaquil must carry a negative PCR test. Travelers visiting the remote Galapagos Islands, which reopened to travelers in July, were also required to have a negative PCR test to enter taken no more than 96 hours prior to arrival. According to Travel Daily News, quick tests are not accepted.
Related: Where you can go once you are vaccinated: A country-by-country guide
Ecuadorian authorities have released some guidelines for tourists, including:
- Comply with social distancing, at least two meters (2 yards approx.)
- Use of face masks/masks
- Hygiene measures (constant hand washing and disinfection, covering the nose and mouth when yawning or sneezing with the inside of the elbow flexed)
- Extreme precautions for people over 60 years and for vulnerable groups
- Public events are prohibited, as well as crowds.
As of Jan. 26, 2021, everyone age two and older traveling to the U.S. from Ecuador must show a negative viral COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure before being allowed to board their flights; documented proof from a licensed healthcare provider of recovery from the virus within the past 90 days will also be accepted.
As of June 4, Quito and Guayaquil airports resumed operations. American and United resumed services to both cities, while Eastern, JetBlue and Spirit only operate out of Guayaquil.
Related: When will international travel return? A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
The U.S. State Department removed Ecuador from the Global Health Advisory Level 4. Ecuador is now listed as Level 3: Reconsider Travel. Ecuador has reported over 307,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 16,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.
Featured photo by Jesse Kraft / EyeEm / Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.