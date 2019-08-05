This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In appreciation of its members, Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) is offering 10% cash back today only at more than 200 stores. But the one-day offer is actually better than 10% cash back for points aficionados.
As we covered in February, new members can now choose to receive American Express Membership Rewards points instead of cash back, making this offer fairly lucrative if you were already planning on doing some shopping. If you’re just creating an account, you can use this page to earn 1,500 Membership Rewards points after your first $25 in purchases. As TPG values Membership Rewards at 2.0 cents each, that’s a bonus worth about $30, in addition to the 10x points you’ll get on eligible purchase. Existing customers cannot convert a current account to one that earns Membership Rewards points, as this is only available to new accounts. If you prefer cash to Membership Rewards points, new members can instead choose to get $10 bonus cash back when they spend $25 and are referred.
Here are examples of today’s 10x shopping opportunities:
- Nordstrom Rack
- Walgreens
- Barney’s
- Lands End
- Neiman Marcus
- The North Face
- Old Navy
Some accounts are even seeing 20x at places such as shoes.com, so check your retailer line-up carefully.
These are some of the highest increases we’ve seen in recent history at places such as Nordstrom Rack and Boxed, which was previously earning just 1% (or 1x Membership Rewards point). Boxed is an Amazon/Costco-esque website offering a range of goods for home, kitchen, bath and grocery, which means you can really stock up here on everyday goods. If you pay with your American Express® Gold Card and you can use your monthly $10 dining credit to save on the purchase.
You can also stack this 10x with Amex Offers to maximize your spending. For instance, if you’re shopping at an online department store (such as Nordstrom Rack), you could use an Amex offer of $10 back on a $75 purchase for a net positive return, if you have that available to you in your American Express account. Here is more on Amex Offers.
Any way you slice it, 10x Membership Rewards on something you were going to buy anyway is an excellent deal. The sale is one day only, though, so don’t wait if you have some “adding to cart” to take care of.
Featured image by filadendron/Getty Images
